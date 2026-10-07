Moecc, Earthna To Organise 11Th Qatar Sustainability Week

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC), in collaboration with Earthna Centre for a Sustainable Future, a member of Qatar Foundation (QF), has announced the 11th edition of Qatar Sustainability Week (QSW), taking place from October 31 to November 7.

The week aims to raise awareness of sustainability and encourage individuals and organisations to adopt sustainable practices and participate in community initiatives through events and activities across Qatar.

Launched in 2016, Qatar Sustainability Week engaged more than 1mn participants in 3,400 events from 2016 to 2025, with the involvement of approximately 2,000 partners.

The week aligns with Qatar's national sustainability priorities and the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030, while supporting efforts to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

MECC and Earthna invite organisations and institutions across Qatar to take part by hosting their own events, including workshops, panel discussions, exhibitions, community activities, and educational programmes on sustainability. These activities will encourage individuals and organisations to take practical steps to protect the environment and use resources responsibly.

Ahmed Mohammed al-Sada, assistant undersecretary for Climate Change Affairs at MECC, emphasised that Qatar Sustainability Week strengthens participation by individuals and organisations in environmental protection and encourages sustainable practices in daily life.

He noted that the collaboration between the Ministry and Earthna supports cross-sector action to raise environmental awareness and strengthen community engagement.

He said that achieving the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030 requires collective efforts to balance development needs with environmental protection. Conserving resources, reducing waste, and promoting recycling are practical steps individuals and organisations can take to support sustainability and efforts to address climate change.

He noted that the range of activities planned for the 2026 edition, from workshops and panel discussions to exhibitions, community activities, and educational programmes, will support the exchange of knowledge and experience and help participants adopt sustainable practices at home and in the workplace. He called on institutions, organisations, and individuals to participate in the week and undertake initiatives that help protect the environment and natural resources.

Dr Gonzalo Castro de la Mata, executive director, Earthna, said:“As Earthna, we are delighted to organise this national campaign once again and to see the strong response and participation from communities across Qatar. The enthusiasm and commitment we see each year demonstrate how sustainability is increasingly becoming a shared priority and a collective effort across our society.”

He noted that the 11th edition brings together diverse perspectives to exchange ideas, share solutions, and spotlight approaches that can drive a more sustainable future, while linking local initiatives to the wider global conversation.

Dr Castro de la Mata added that the event showcases solutions people can apply in daily life and encourages broader dialogue on Qatar's sustainability priorities.

The 2026 edition will bring together partners from a wide range of sectors. QSW 2026's strategic partners are the Ministry of Sports and Youth, the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, the Ministry of Municipality, Qatar Free Zones Authority, Doha Bank, United Development Company, Qatar Museums, Teen Hub by Qatar Museums, Nestlé, Qatar Science & Technology Park, Msheireb Properties, Msheireb Museums, Seashore, the Tarsheed programme of Qatar General Electricity & Water Corporation, Visit Qatar, Enbat Holding, Green Island, DHL, and LuLu Group.

MOECC Earthna Centre QSW QF