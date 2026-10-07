Ashghal Re-Awards Delayed Infrastructure Projects

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Public Works Authority 'Ashghal' announced the re-awarding of delayed infrastructure projects, with the remaining eight projects re-awarded to new contractors, in preparation for the resumption of work. This follows the resumption of work on 13 projects since April 2025.

As part of the transition towards tangible progress and intensive field monitoring, President of Ashghal, Engineer Mohammed bin Abdulaziz al-Meer, accompanied by a number of the Authority's senior leaders and officials, conducted field inspection visits to several roads and infrastructure development projects in the country to monitor implementation and review the latest work updates.

In this context, al-Meer stated:“Ashghal has re-awarded the remaining works on a number of delayed roads and infrastructure projects in residential areas and neighbourhoods to new contractors to accelerate progress and improve delivery efficiency.”

He added:“Our current focus is on accelerating the remaining works to improve traffic flow and ease travel for residents and road users, while continuously monitoring progress and adherence to approved schedules to ensure projects are completed as planned.”

During the visits, al-Meer reviewed the latest updates on roads and infrastructure projects in several areas, including completion rates and remaining works. He also inspected progress at several sites and sections that had been developed or opened to traffic.

Al-Meer directed teams to intensify work in vital areas most affected by project delays and accelerate works that deliver a direct and immediate benefit to residents. He also emphasised the importance of opening roads or vital sections to traffic, providing safe access to homes and public facilities, and completing infrastructure networks while adhering to quality and safety standards.

Engineer Khaled al-Khayareen, Director of Projects Affairs at Ashghal, stated that work is proceeding at an accelerated pace on the re-awarded projects, with the first package scheduled for completion in Q3-2027.

Additionally, a number of other remaining projects have been awarded to new contractors to complete the work in accordance with approved programmes and timelines.

He added:“Our objective was not limited to restarting work at project sites, but also included accelerating implementation through updated execution programmes, continuous field monitoring, and priorities focused on works with the greatest impact on residents and traffic.”

The 13 projects on which work had resumed since April 2025 serve a total of over 11,500 plots for citizens in the Northern, Southern and Western areas, as well as Doha City.

The eight recently re-awarded projects include roads and infrastructure development projects in Al Kharaitiyat and Izghawa (Package 4), Al Kheesa North and East - Rawdat Al Hamama (Package 2), Al Meshaf West (Package 9), Al Mearad and Muaither Southwest (Package 6), West Umm Slal Ali, Umm Ebairiya Village, South Umm Al Amad and North Bu Fessela (Package 1), and Al Sheehaniya (Package 1). Together, these projects serve around 6,360 residential plots.

The projects also include the Construction of a Main Sewer Connecting Al Shahhaniya to the Doha North Sewage Treatment Works, and Construction of a TSE Pipeline along the Orbital Highway between Dukhan Road and the Doha North Sewage Treatment Works.

Roads and infrastructure projects aim to improve services and enhance residents' quality of life by developing road networks to ease travel within residential areas and improve their connections to roads and vital facilities, while enhancing road safety through the provision of lighting systems, parking spaces, pedestrian and cycling paths, and other features.

The projects also include the construction and development of sewage, stormwater drainage and treated sewage effluent networks to meet residents' needs and improve the areas' readiness for the rainy season.

Ashghal infrastructure development projects