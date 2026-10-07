Building On World Cup Legacy, Qatar Sets Sights On 2036 Olympics

MENAFN - Gulf Times) From the legacy of the World Cup to the horizons of the Olympics, Qatar is writing a new chapter in its sporting journey as it pursues its ambition to host the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games. This bid builds on accumulated experience in organising major global championships, as well as a robust network of sports facilities, infrastructure, and organisational expertise developed over years.

With Qatar's receipt of the flag for the 2030 Asian Games, a new milestone begins along this path. The upcoming Asian Games will serve as a practical test for the readiness of the country's facilities and organisational framework, and for their capacity to accommodate large-scale continental competitions and events.

Moreover, the upcoming hosting of the Asian Games carries significance that extends beyond the boundaries of competition. It demonstrates the trust placed by the Olympic Council of Asia and the continent's sports community in Qatar's ongoing capability to host major sporting events. Qatar enters the race to host the 2036 Olympics-guided by its extensive experience in organising major global sports events-toward a new ambition: seeing Doha one day host the world's largest sporting event.

The International Olympic Committee's official inclusion of Qatar on the list of countries interested in hosting the 2036 Games provides a solid foundation for its bid. This step reflects the country's growing presence on the global sports map and opens the door to an Olympic project whose ambition transcends hosting a single sports event, aiming instead to deliver an exceptional experience that showcases Qatar's ability to turn aspirations into reality.

Qatar's ambition to host this event is not merely an attempt to enter the bidding race; rather, it is anchored in years of investment in sports, venues, and organisational expertise. This positions Qatar to present a bid centered on operational readiness rather than the construction of new infrastructure specifically for the event. Qatar's efforts to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games date back to July 2025, when the Qatar Olympic Committee, headed by HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani, President of the Qatar Olympic Committee and chairman of the bid committee, confirmed its participation in ongoing discussions with the International Olympic Committee regarding hosting the Games.

As part of its bid assets, Qatar boasts an advanced sports ecosystem. Estimates indicate that roughly 95% of the infrastructure required to host the Games is already in place, reflecting years of work to develop sports venues and supporting facilities to international standards, while leveraging the legacy left by Qatar's hosting of numerous major tournaments and sporting events.

This ecosystem includes modern stadiums and specialized facilities for various sports, alongside training and preparation centres, aquatic complexes, athletics and team sport facilities, and an integrated network of hotels, lodging, medical, and logistical services. These are supported by advanced infrastructure in transportation, roads, and transit, providing a comprehensive foundation to welcome athletes, delegations, and fans.

This readiness takes on special significance given the nature of the Olympic Games, which require hosting dozens of sports across multiple venues, alongside training, accommodation, transportation, and auxiliary services of the highest efficiency-requirements that Qatar has advanced far in fulfilling through its continuous sports and developmental investments.

The strengths of the Qatari bid are not limited to infrastructure. Qatar has also accumulated broad organizational experience by hosting global, continental, and regional sports events, contributing to the development of an integrated system for managing major competitions and enhancing related human, organizational, and technical capabilities.

Qatar's bid to host the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games has gained a pan-Arab dimension with the ministerial-level support of the Arab League Council, a stance reflecting regional backing that complements the bid's technical and organizational strengths.

This support, alongside the country's advanced readiness and expertise, underscores that competing to host the 2036 Games is not about building a new Olympic city from scratch. Instead, it relies on utilizing and adapting an existing sports ecosystem to meet the event's requirements, while maintaining a long-term vision for sporting legacy after the competitions conclude.

Olympics World Cup 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games 2030 Asian Games