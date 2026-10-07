Gildan Named Most Attractive Place To Work In Honduras' Manufacturing Sector For Fifth Consecutive Year

MENAFN - 3BL) October 7, 2026 /3BL/ - Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL: TSX and NYSE) (“Gildan” or“the Company”) has been recognized as the No. 1 Most Attractive Place to Work in Honduras in the manufacturing sector for the fifth consecutive year as part of Tecoloco's Empresas Más Atractivas para Trabajar (EMAT) 2026 ranking. The Company also ranked among the top 25 overall, the top 10 among managers, and the top 10 in the multinational companies category.

Compiled by Tecoloco, a leading recruitment platform in Central America and the Caribbean, the EMAT ranking is based on survey responses from economically active individuals across the region. The annual study identifies the organizations that are more attractive to current and prospective employees across a range of industries in Central America and the Caribbean.

Now in its 20th edition, the ranking recognized employers that achieved strong results across 15 key areas, including compensation and benefits, career opportunities, workplace environment, leadership, organizational culture, trust, employee pride, internal communications, innovation and corporate social responsibility.

"People are an important part of our success,” said Mike Albright, VP, Human Resources.“We're incredibly proud to be recognized as the most attractive employer in our sector for the fifth consecutive year in Honduras. It reflects our ongoing commitment to providing a respectful workplace, meaningful opportunities for growth, long-term stability, and an environment where our employees feel valued and proud to work."

The recognition underscores Gildan's continued investment in its people and its commitment to fostering a workplace where employees can develop their careers, contribute to the Company's success and thrive both professionally and personally.

Visit our careers page to explore career opportunities at Gildan.

About Gildan

Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel. The Company's product offering includes activewear, underwear, socks, and intimates sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters, embellishers, retailers or e-commerce platforms, as well as global lifestyle brand companies and directly to consumers. Gildan markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands including Gildan®, Hanes®, Comfort Colors®, American Apparel®, ALLPROTM, GOLDTOE®, Peds®, Bali®, Playtex®, Maidenform®, Bonds®, as well as Champion® which is under an exclusive licensing agreement for the printwear channel in the U.S. and Canada and Polo Ralph Lauren® also under a licensing agreement.

Gildan owns and operates vertically integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean, North America, and Asia. Gildan integrates industry-leading labour, environmental, and governance practices into its operations and supply chain under a sustainability program that is aligned with its long-term business strategy. More information about Gildan and its sustainability commitments and initiatives can be found at .