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Crude Futures Settle Lower

Crude Futures Settle Lower


2026-10-07 11:04:25
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

NEW YORK: Oil prices went down on Wednesday.

The West Texas Intermediate for November delivery dropped 1.16 U.S. dollars, or 1.3 percent, to settle at 88.28 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Brent crude for December delivery lost 38 cents, or 0.38 percent, to settle at 100.2 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

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