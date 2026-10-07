Crude Futures Settle Lower

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

NEW YORK: Oil prices went down on Wednesday.

The West Texas Intermediate for November delivery dropped 1.16 U.S. dollars, or 1.3 percent, to settle at 88.28 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Brent crude for December delivery lost 38 cents, or 0.38 percent, to settle at 100.2 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.



