Qatar Stands With Saudi Arabia, Backs Regional Security And Sovereignty

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Irfan Bukhari | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar has expressed solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its support for all measures Saudi takes to preserve its sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity.

“The State of Qatar strongly condemns the Houthi group's targeting of Islamic holy sites and civilian and economic facilities, and considers it a blatant violation of the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” said Director of the Department of Media and Communication at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ibrahim bin Sultan Al Hashmi in Foreign Ministry's weekly media briefing yesterday.

He also reiterated Qatar's support for the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement and regional initiatives aimed at protecting the security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the countries of the region.

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“Qatar supports any initiatives undertaken by regional states to safeguard their security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, including the Mecca Pact. This alliance strengthens regional cooperation in preserving capabilities and ensuring the stability of the region's nations.” He further said that it is too early to discuss Qatar joining the“Mecca Pact.”

To a question about visit of Iran's Interior Minister to Qatar, he said that it was part of continuation of contacts, visits, talks, and exchanges of messages among various parties and regional partners, aimed at de-escalating tensions and reaching a peaceful solution, in light of the scale of the crisis and its repercussions for the world.

“The mediation efforts between the United States and Iran are ongoing and uninterrupted.... these efforts aim to achieve progress that can be built upon, covering all issues of concern to both parties.”

He added,“The talks are ongoing, messages are being exchanged between Washington and Tehran, and Qatar is acting as a mediator between the parties... resolving this issue requires making every effort to find negotiable solutions while taking into account the concerns of all parties involved.” To a question about Iranian pilots, he said that Qatar was clear from the outset that this matter has been addressed and that the Iranian side has been informed of the latest developments.