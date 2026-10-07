Qatar Traffic Announces Online Auction Of Impounded Vehicles Via Soum App

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The General Directorate of Traffic announced an online auction for the sale of impounded vehicles through the Ministry of Interior's Soum app.

The auction will begin at 4pm on Sunday, October 11, 2026, and continue until 4pm on Monday, October 12.

Ahead of the auction, photos of the vehicles will be available for viewing through the Soum app starting Thursday, October 8.

Those wishing to inspect the vehicles in person can visit the Vehicle Impound Yard on Street 52 in the Industrial Area from Friday, October 9, to Sunday, October 11.

Inspections will be available from 7am to 12 noon.

The online auction is part of the services offered through the Soum app, which enables users to participate electronically in auctions organised by the Ministry of Interior.