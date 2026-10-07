Pink October At Lusail International Circuit Brings Community Together For Breast Cancer Awareness Month

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Lusail International Circuit (LIC) hosted a special Pink October edition of its Mixed Training Day, for Breast Cancer Awareness Month and bringing together sport, fitness and healthy living in support of the cause, as part of its social responsibility efforts.

On the evening of October 7, the circuit was illuminated in pink as members of the community gathered at the circuit to take part in running, walking and cycling activities, alongside a range of health and awareness-focused activities.

The occasion reflected what LIC stands for beyond the racing calendar. Lusail International Circuit is more than a home for motorsport. It is a place for the community, and a place that stands with it. Pink October is a reminder that health is a shared responsibility, and LIC was proud to use its platform to help spread the word, standing with Qatar's national efforts to raise awareness of breast cancer.

That purpose shaped the event, which centred around a single message, "One Track, One Cause." A lineup of partners and vendors also joined in by bringing pink themed activations and experiences to the circuit including food and beverages, awareness activities, as well as sports recovery experiences.

The Pink October edition builds on the Mixed Training Day format, part of LIC's community engagement programme that opens the circuit to the public for three hours of track access. Runners, walkers and cyclists take to the 5.38km track, the same asphalt that hosts Formula 1®, MotoGPTM and WEC. Open to all ages and fitness levels, the sessions give the community a place to stay active, enjoy an evening of fitness and experience one of the world's most celebrated motorsport venues from a different perspective.

The special edition reflected Lusail International Circuit's commitment to creating meaningful community experiences, using sport as a platform to promote awareness, encourage healthy lifestyles and bring people together, while reinforcing its role as more than a motorsports hub with an impact that extends beyond race weekends.