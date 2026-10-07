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Amir Sends Congratulations To Custodian Of The Two Holy Mosques, Crown Prince On Saudi Team's Gulf Cup Win, Success Of Khaleeji 27

Amir Sends Congratulations To Custodian Of The Two Holy Mosques, Crown Prince On Saudi Team's Gulf Cup Win, Success Of Khaleeji 27


2026-10-07 11:04:23
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, on the occasion of the Saudi national football team winning the 27th edition of the Arabian Gulf Cup (Khaleeji 27), and the Kingdom's success in hosting and organizing the tournament.

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The Peninsula

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