Secretary Of State Marco Rubio And Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis Before Their Expanded Meeting

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

PRIME MINISTER MITSOTAKIS: We kept him a little bit longer, but it was a very, very good, productive discussion. So let me welcome again, also, the whole team, and thank you also for the excellent preparation for the strategic dialogue. I think we've made great progress, and we're very, very happy to build upon a relationship that seems to be going from strength to strength.

SECRETARY RUBIO: Well, thank you. It's an honor to be here with you and your team. We spent a lot of time together. And we have in the past as well, and there's so much that aligns us. We've talked about it repeatedly today throughout our events, but we have a very unique historic alliance that has only grown, and now has the opportunity to grow even further – not just in the defense realm, where you're a model ally, but when it comes to energy, economics, rare and critical minerals, supply chains. I mean, you name it, the opportunities are extraordinary. Energy is obviously a priority, and you're a great partner on.

And so we value this relationship very much. And I hope that today's meeting and the strategic dialogue just continues to reaffirm it. And we leave with – from these meetings always with action items that we follow up on to continue to build our relationship and strengthen it.