Designation Of Fijian Resident For Involvement In Significant Corruption On Behalf Of China-Based Actors

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Today, the Department of State is publicly designating Zhao Fugang, the Director of the Overseas Chinese Service Center located in Fiji, for his involvement in significant corruption on behalf of China-based actors. This action renders Zhao and his immediate family members generally ineligible for entry into the United States.

Zhao abused his public position by paying bribes to Fijian citizens to advance China-based government, business, and criminal interests. His actions constituted significant corruption and adversely affected U.S. interests in Fiji.

The United States will hold accountable those who abuse power for personal gain, and continue to fight corruption that fuels drug trafficking, enables transnational criminal organizations, and threatens U.S. interests around the world.

These public designations are made under the National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2026 (Div. F, P.L. 119-75)(“Section 7031(c)”). Section 7031(c) requires the Secretary of State to publicly or privately designate foreign officials and their immediate family members about whom the Secretary has credible information of involvement in significant corruption or a gross violation of human rights.