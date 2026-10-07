The Great Car Transfer Has Started: What To Do With Your Classic Car Before The Kids Argue Over It

MENAFN - Saving Advice) That 1967 Mustang, old Corvette, restored pickup, or air-cooled Porsche sitting in the garage may be much more than a weekend hobby. It could become part of one of the largest transfers of automotive wealth in American history.

Estimates based on Hagerty data suggest roughly 12 million enthusiast vehicles worth about $570 billion could change hands over the next 15 years as older collectors pass their cars to younger generations. For families, that creates an unusual classic car inheritance problem because a vehicle can simultaneously be a valuable asset, an expensive responsibility, and the physical object three siblings remember riding in with Dad.

Unlike a brokerage account, you can't divide a restored Chevelle into three equal pieces. Deciding what should happen to a collector vehicle while you're still around to explain your wishes may therefore save your heirs money, paperwork, and one spectacular family argument.

Find Out What the Car Is Actually Worth

The first mistake is assuming the price you paid (or the amount your neighbor says he'd pay) represents the car's current value. Hagerty Valuation Tools tracks auction results, private sales, dealer transactions, and other market information because condition, mileage, originality, equipment, provenance, and demand can create enormous differences between apparently similar collector vehicles.

A professional appraisal may also make sense for a particularly rare, modified, unusual, or high-value car, especially when the value could affect an estate distribution. If one child receives a $75,000 car while another receives $25,000 in cash, calling those inheritances equal won't make them equal. Establishing a defensible value gives you a much better starting point for classic car inheritance planning.

Ask Whether Any of Your Kids Actually Want It

Parents sometimes spend years assuming a child will treasure the collector car without ever asking that child. Your daughter may love taking the Corvette to shows with you but have no garage, no mechanical experience, and absolutely no desire to insure and maintain a 60-year-old automobile. Meanwhile, the son who never talks about cars may be deeply attached to the truck he learned to drive in.

Have the conversation now and ask not only“Who wants the car?” but also“Who realistically wants the responsibility of owning it?” A direct answer today is far better than discovering after your death that three children thought the car was promised to them-or that nobody actually wants it.

Decide Whether Fair Has to Mean Equal

Suppose your classic is worth $60,000, and you have three children, but only one genuinely wants the vehicle. You could potentially leave that child the car while using cash, investments, or other property to balance inheritances, assuming your overall estate and estate-planning documents make that workable. Another possibility is directing that the car be sold and the proceeds divided, although that sacrifices the opportunity to keep a meaningful vehicle in the family.

Families sometimes get into trouble when sentimental value becomes confused with financial value, particularly when one heir believes the car is“priceless” while another sees an asset that should be sold. Discuss the options with your estate-planning attorney because state law, estate structure, ownership, and your other assets can all affect the best approach.

Understand Why Giving the Car Now Isn't the Same as Inheriting It

If you're considering transferring the vehicle during your lifetime, talk with a tax professional before assuming a gift and an inheritance produce identical results. The IRS explains that the basis of inherited property is generally its fair market value on the owner's date of death, subject to exceptions and special rules. That basis matters if the heir eventually sells an appreciated collector car because taxable gain generally depends on the difference between the sale proceeds and applicable tax basis.

Property received as a lifetime gift can operate under different basis rules, so a car bought decades ago for a fraction of today's value deserves particular attention before ownership changes. Taxes shouldn't automatically dictate a classic car inheritance decision, but they should be understood before you sign over the title.

Put the Car in Your Estate Plan by Name

“Divide my personal property equally among my children” may not communicate what you actually want done with the most valuable object in your garage. If you want a specific person to receive the car, discuss with your estate-planning attorney how to identify it clearly in the appropriate documents, potentially including the year, make, model, and VIN where appropriate.

Also discuss what should happen if that person dies before you, declines the vehicle, or cannot afford to keep it. Your attorney can explain how your state's probate, title, beneficiary, trust, and estate rules apply because vehicle transfers after death aren't handled identically everywhere. The goal is to prevent your executor and children from having to guess what you meant while emotions are already running high.

Create a File That Tells the Car's Entire Story

A collector car's paperwork can matter almost as much as the keys when ownership changes. Keep the title, registration, insurance information, service records, restoration receipts, photographs, manuals, parts documentation, appraisal records, and any paperwork supporting unusual provenance together somewhere your executor can locate.

If the engine, transmission, paint, interior, or major components have been restored or replaced, document that work rather than expecting your heirs to recognize it. This information can help a new family owner maintain the car and may also be valuable if the estate eventually needs to establish value or market the vehicle for sale. A well-organized classic car inheritance file essentially gives the next owner the car's biography instead of handing over a mysterious set of keys.

Check Whether the Insurance Value Still Makes Sense

A classic that's been sitting under the same insurance policy for years may be worth substantially more (or less) than the number in your paperwork. Collector-car insurance can differ from ordinary auto coverage. For example, Hagerty explains that its Guaranteed Value coverage establishes an agreed insured value upfront rather than treating the vehicle like a depreciating daily driver.

Market values can also move considerably over time, which makes periodic valuation reviews worthwhile even if you have no intention of selling. Your heirs should know which insurer covers the car, what the policy says, and whom to contact promptly if ownership changes. Insurance details are easy to overlook during a classic car inheritance, yet leaving a valuable vehicle inadequately protected while an estate is being settled creates unnecessary financial risk.

Your Kids Should Inherit the Car, Not the Argument

Classic cars occupy a strange place in estate planning because they're investments you can drive and family memories you can put a dollar value on. The coming transfer of millions of enthusiast vehicles means more families will have to decide whether Dad's Mustang gets kept, sold, gifted, divided through other estate assets, or fought over in the driveway. Get a realistic valuation, ask your children what they actually want, document the vehicle, review the insurance, and make your wishes explicit with the professionals handling your estate plan. A little preparation can protect both the financial value of the car and the relationships you care about far more than the vehicle itself.

If you own a classic car, do your children already know who is supposed to get it, or would that conversation get complicated?