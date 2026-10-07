Getting Your Flu Shot After 65? Check Which Vaccine You're Being Offered

MENAFN - Saving Advice) If you're 65 or older and walk into a pharmacy for your annual flu shot, there's one question worth asking before rolling up your sleeve:“Which flu vaccine are you giving me?” That's because the CDC's current guidance preferentially recommends three types of influenza vaccine for people 65 and older rather than standard-dose, unadjuvanted flu vaccines. For the 2026-2027 season, those preferred options are Fluzone High-Dose, Flublok recombinant, and Fluad adjuvanted vaccine. The recommendation doesn't mean another age-appropriate vaccine is unsafe or that you should go unvaccinated if a preferred product isn't available.

So, what questions do you need to ask before you get your shot this year? Here's what the 65+ crowd needs to know.

Why Flu Becomes a Bigger Concern After 65

Influenza isn't necessarily the minor weeklong illness people sometimes imagine, particularly for older adults. The CDC reports that people 65 and older generally experience the greatest burden of severe flu disease, in part because immune defenses change with age. In recent years, CDC estimates suggest this age group has accounted for roughly 70% to 85% of seasonal flu-related deaths and 50% to 70% of seasonal flu-related hospitalizations.

Those numbers help explain why the agency has a specific flu vaccine after 65 recommendation rather than treating every adult age group exactly alike. Preventing a severe case can also mean avoiding the medical bills, transportation costs, rehabilitation, and other expenses that can accompany hospitalization during retirement.

Three Flu Vaccines Are Preferred for Older Adults

The names can become confusing when you're standing at a pharmacy counter, so knowing the three options ahead of time helps. The CDC preferentially recommends Fluzone High-Dose inactivated vaccine, Flublok recombinant vaccine, or Fluad adjuvanted inactivated vaccine for people 65 and older.

Available research suggests these vaccines potentially provide better protection for older adults than standard-dose, unadjuvanted influenza vaccines, which is why CDC and its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices give them preference. Importantly, CDC does not currently recommend one of those three preferred vaccines over the other two. That means you generally don't need to hunt across town for Fluzone if your provider has Fluad or Flublok available and it is appropriate for you.

High-Dose Doesn't Mean Everyone Needs the Strongest-Sounding Name

“High-dose” understandably sounds as though it must be the best choice, but vaccine names don't work like rankings on a product shelf. Fluzone High-Dose contains more antigen than a standard-dose influenza vaccine, while Fluad takes another approach by including an adjuvant designed to help produce a stronger immune response.

The CDC explains that Fluad contains the adjuvant MF59 and is one of the three preferred options for adults 65 and older. Flublok, meanwhile, is produced using recombinant technology and is also among the preferred choices because studies suggest potential advantages over standard-dose unadjuvanted vaccines in older adults. Rather than trying to decide which scientific approach sounds most powerful, ask your healthcare provider which flu vaccine after 65 is available and appropriate for your circumstances.

Don't Skip the Shot Because the Preferred Vaccine Is Unavailable

This is where an otherwise useful recommendation can create unnecessary confusion. Someone may hear that adults over 65“need” a high-dose vaccine and decide to walk away if the pharmacy doesn't have it. CDC's actual recommendation is different: if none of the three preferentially recommended vaccines is available when you're ready to be vaccinated, you should receive another age-appropriate influenza vaccine instead.

In other words, the preference isn't a reason to remain unprotected while waiting indefinitely for a particular brand. Ask what's available, tell the pharmacist or healthcare provider you're 65 or older, and discuss whether you have any medical history that affects which vaccine you should receive.

The 2026-2027 Vaccine Has Changed From Last Season

Don't assume the vaccine you received last year is identical to the one being administered this fall. All U.S. influenza vaccines for the 2026-2027 season are trivalent, meaning they're designed to protect against three flu viruses. All three virus components were updated compared with the 2025-2026 vaccines, including an update related to the A(H3N2) virus that circulated widely last season. That's one reason annual vaccination matters rather than relying on the shot you received during a previous flu season.

When asking about your flu vaccine after 65, make sure you're receiving the current seasonal formulation rather than focusing solely on a familiar brand name.

Timing Matters, but Waiting for the“Perfect” Date Can Backfire

A flu shot doesn't provide maximum protection the moment the needle leaves your arm. The CDC says it generally takes about two weeks after vaccination for protective antibodies to develop. For most adults, September and October are generally good times to be vaccinated, and adults 65 and older ordinarily shouldn't receive their shot too early in July or August unless vaccination later in the season may not be possible.

At the same time, someone who hasn't been vaccinated by the end of October can still benefit from vaccination while flu viruses continue circulating. If travel, surgery, illness, or another issue complicates your timing, your doctor or pharmacist can help determine when vaccination makes sense.

Medicare Can Make the Cost Question Easier

The good news for many retirees is that checking which vaccine you're receiving doesn't necessarily mean choosing between protection and your grocery budget. Medicare says Part B covers the seasonal flu vaccine, usually once each flu season, and beneficiaries pay nothing when the healthcare provider accepts assignment for administering it.

Flu vaccines are available in many settings, including physicians' offices and local pharmacies, although people with Medicare Advantage should still verify any plan-specific rules about where they receive covered services. If you're asked to pay unexpectedly, clarify the provider's Medicare participation and your coverage before assuming the charge is correct. Preventive care that costs you nothing out of pocket is particularly worth understanding when you're trying to control healthcare expenses in retirement.

Know the Vaccine Name Before You Roll Up Your Sleeve

Getting a flu vaccine after 65 doesn't require becoming an expert in immunology, but it does make sense to know that the CDC has different guidance for this age group. Ask whether you're being offered Fluzone High-Dose, Flublok recombinant, or Fluad adjuvanted vaccine, and discuss your individual circumstances with the healthcare professional administering it. If none of those preferred vaccines is available, don't assume the standard age-appropriate alternative isn't worth getting, because CDC specifically recommends using another appropriate vaccine rather than missing the vaccination opportunity. That simple conversation can help you make a more informed healthcare decision while Medicare coverage may keep the preventive service from adding another expense to your retirement budget.

When you get your flu shot, do you ask which vaccine you're receiving, or have you always assumed every flu shot was essentially the same?