Your Dad Still Handles All The Money - Does Your Mom Know Where Everything Is?

MENAFN - Saving Advice) In many long marriages, one spouse naturally becomes the household's chief financial officer. Dad pays the bills, manages the investments, renews the insurance, talks to the accountant, and knows which drawer contains the important paperwork, while Mom may handle completely different parts of their shared life. There's nothing inherently wrong with dividing responsibilities that way, but financial planning for couples becomes dangerously one-sided when only one person knows how the household actually works.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau recommends organizing financial information before illness or diminished capacity creates an emergency, including details about accounts, debts, insurance, retirement benefits, Social Security, and professional contacts. The question adult children may need to ask isn't“Does Mom know how much money they have?” but“Could Mom find and manage everything tomorrow if Dad suddenly couldn't?”

Start With the Accounts That Actually Exist

Ask one spouse to name every checking, savings, brokerage, retirement, pension, and other financial account the household owns, and you may discover the other spouse can't produce the same list. That's particularly easy with online accounts because there may no longer be a paper statement arriving every month to reveal that an account exists. The CFPB recommends keeping recent bank and brokerage statements available along with information about obtaining statements electronically.

You don't necessarily need to give another person every password, particularly when financial institutions have rules governing account access, but both spouses should know which institutions hold their money and how the accounts are titled. Good financial planning for couples starts with making sure assets don't become mysteries when the person who normally manages them isn't available.

Make a List of Every Bill That Keeps the Household Running

Knowing where the investments are won't help much if nobody knows the homeowners insurance premium is due next Thursday. Mortgage payments, utilities, property taxes, credit cards, insurance, subscriptions, HOA dues, vehicle payments, and other recurring expenses can become surprisingly difficult to reconstruct when they're spread across automatic withdrawals and multiple accounts.

The CFPB recommends creating a list of debts and regular payments along with account numbers and the financial institutions involved. Include which bills are on autopay, which are manually paid, and which account supplies the money. A simple one-page household bill schedule could prevent missed payments, late fees, insurance lapses, and considerable stress during an already difficult time.

Social Security Can Change When One Spouse Dies

Couples should also understand that two Social Security payments don't necessarily continue after one spouse dies. The Social Security Administration explains that a surviving spouse who qualifies may receive a survivor payment based on the deceased spouse's record, potentially up to 100% at survivor full retirement age, depending on the circumstances.

However, if someone qualifies for both their own retirement benefit and a survivor benefit, SSA generally doesn't simply add both full checks together; the person receives the payment for which the applicable rules provide the higher amount. That can leave the surviving household with substantially less monthly Social Security income even though many housing and household expenses remain. Financial planning for couples should therefore include discussing what income would actually remain after either spouse dies rather than budgeting as though today's two-income retirement household lasts forever.

Insurance Policies Shouldn't Be a Treasure Hunt

Life insurance doesn't help quickly if a surviving spouse doesn't know a policy exists or which company issued it. The same organizational problem can involve homeowners insurance, auto insurance, long-term care coverage, annuities, Medicare supplemental coverage, and other policies accumulated over decades.

CFPB's advance-planning guidance specifically recommends keeping insurance-policy information among the financial records another trusted person could locate. Record the insurer, policy type, policy number, agent or company contact information, and where the original documents are stored. You don't need an elaborate estate-planning binder with color-coded tabs; a current inventory stored securely can accomplish much of the practical work.

Make Sure Mom Knows Who to Call

Sometimes the most valuable information isn't an account number but the name of a person who already understands the family's finances. Your parents may have an accountant who has prepared their taxes for 20 years, an attorney who drafted their estate documents, an insurance agent, or a financial professional who understands their investments and retirement-income strategy. The CFPB recommends keeping contact information for financial and medical professionals, including lawyers, accountants, and securities professionals, as part of advance financial preparation.

Both spouses should know who those people are and what role each one plays, while recognizing that privacy rules and account authorization may limit what a professional can discuss until proper permissions are in place. Financial planning for couples is much easier when the surviving spouse knows which trusted professional can answer the first complicated question.

A Power of Attorney Matters Before Someone Dies

Families sometimes assume being married automatically gives one spouse unlimited authority to handle every financial matter for the other during incapacity, but that can be a costly assumption. A financial power of attorney is a legal document allowing another person to act on someone's behalf and can be an important tool when illness or cognitive impairment prevents someone from managing financial affairs independently. The CFPB notes that without advance planning, a family member may potentially have to pursue a court-appointed guardian if someone becomes incapacitated, a process that can be lengthy, expensive, and public.

Estate and power-of-attorney rules vary by state and situation, so couples should consider discussing their documents with a qualified attorney rather than downloading something and assuming they're covered. Knowing where the signed documents are stored is just as important as having them prepared.

Consider Trusted Contacts Without Giving Away Control

Preparing for an emergency doesn't necessarily mean giving adult children immediate control over their parents' accounts. The CFPB recommends considering a trusted contact for brokerage accounts and notes that the person generally doesn't receive authority to access the money or make financial decisions simply because they're designated as the contact. Instead, the financial institution may be able to contact that person under certain circumstances, such as difficulty reaching the account owner or concerns about possible financial exploitation. Banks and other institutions may offer similar arrangements, although their procedures can differ. This can provide another layer of financial planning for couples while allowing both parents to maintain control of their own finances for as long as they're capable.

Do a Financial Fire Drill Before There's an Emergency

One of the easiest ways to test whether a household is prepared is to imagine the spouse who manages the money is unavailable for the next 30 days.

Could the other spouse identify every income deposit, pay every major bill, locate insurance information, find the tax return, contact the financial adviser, and explain where important legal documents are kept? If not, that's useful information to discover while both spouses can sit at the kitchen table and fill in the blanks together. Adult children can encourage the conversation, but parents who are capable of managing their own affairs should remain in control of what information they share and with whom.

Knowing Where the Money Is Can Be as Important as Having It

A couple can spend decades carefully saving for retirement and still leave the surviving spouse financially vulnerable if all of the practical knowledge lives in one person's head. Financial planning for couples should include an account inventory, recurring-bill list, insurance information, professional contacts, estate documents, and a basic understanding of how household income could change after a death. It should also happen before memory problems, hospitalization, or a sudden death forces someone to learn everything under pressure. Spending an afternoon creating that roadmap may prevent missed bills, unnecessary legal expenses, overlooked benefits, and frantic searches through decades of paperwork later.

In your family, does one person handle nearly all the money, and could the other person take over tomorrow if necessary?