FTI Consulting Strengthens Aviation Expertise With Senior Hire Alexis Fekete

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Senior Managing Director Will Co-Lead FTI Consulting's Aviation Practice in EMEA and Asia, Advising Airlines, Aerospace Companies, Investors and Governments on Capital Raising, Transactions and Transformation

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN), today announced the appointment of Alexis Fekete as a Senior Managing Director in the firm's Corporate Finance segment. Mr. Fekete will Co-Lead the Aviation practice in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (“EMEA”) and Asia with Jasper Schrijver.

Mr. Fekete, who is based in Dubai, joins FTI Consulting from Seabury Aviation Partners, where he was a Managing Director and Partner. He has also held senior roles at Accenture, Seabury Capital and Natixis, and brings over 20 years of experience across the aviation and aerospace sectors. He specialises in airline transformation, M&A, financial and operational restructuring, debt and equity raising, fleet acquisition, aircraft financing, and airline and lessor due diligence.

“Airlines, lessors, aerospace companies and investors are navigating capital needs, fleet decisions, operational transformation and transaction opportunities, in an industry often exposed to turmoil,” said Diederick van der Plas, EMEA Co-Chairman at FTI Consulting.“Alexis' deep sector expertise strengthens our ability to help clients address these priorities and make critical decisions in an increasingly complex aviation market.”

In his role at FTI Consulting, Mr. Fekete will work with airlines, aerospace companies, lessors, investors and governments across EMEA and Asia, advising on capital raising, transactions and transformation.

Commenting on the appointment, Martin Kuehne, Global Co-Leader of the Aviation Business Transformation practice, said,“Alexis brings a combination of aviation transaction, restructuring and transformation expertise that aligns directly with the pressures clients are facing across the sector. His experience advising airlines, lessors and aerospace companies will help us continue expanding our aviation capabilities outside the Americas and deliver practical, senior-led support on capital raising, fleet strategy, M&A and performance improvement.”

Mr. Fekete joins FTI Consulting following the appointment of senior industry advisors Neal Wesson in New York and Theo Kitsanelis in London, with a collective experience of 50 years within the aviation industry.

FTI Consulting's Airlines & Aviation experts advise clients across the aviation value chain, combining global industry coverage with capabilities spanning business transformation, transactions, turnaround and restructuring, capital raising, performance improvement and strategic communications. Public engagements include helping LATAM Airlines secure $2.45 billion in financing, guiding Scandinavian Airlines through its Chapter 11 process and advising on the Republic Airways and Mesa Air Group merger, underscoring the breadth of FTI Consulting's experience supporting airlines, investors and aviation-related companies through complex strategic, financial and operational challenges.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organisations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,100 employees located in 32 countries and territories as of June 30, 2026. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting's services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalised and independently managed. The Company generated $3.8 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2025. More information can be found at .

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