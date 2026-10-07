TN: Heavy Rain Forecast For Coimbatore, Nilgiris For Three Days

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 8 (IANS) Heavy rain is likely over Coimbatore and the Nilgiris for three days from Thursday, with the Meteorological Department forecasting thunderstorms in the hill areas and rainfall across several other parts of Tamil Nadu.

According to the department, a low-pressure system prevailing over interior Tamil Nadu and southern Karnataka is influencing the weather.

The forecast places the hill regions of Coimbatore district and the Nilgiris among the areas likely to receive heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning on Thursday. The outlook covers Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The wet spell is expected to continue on Friday and Saturday. Coimbatore, the Nilgiris and Theni are likely to receive heavy rainfall on both days, according to the forecast issued by the meteorological centre. Kanyakumari district is also expected to receive heavy rain on Friday, extending the forecast for intense rainfall to the southern tip of the state.

The forecast thus covers the western hill districts as well as parts of southern Tamil Nadu during the three-day period.

For Thursday, the department has predicted moderate rainfall across a wider stretch of the state, including southern districts, the Cauvery delta and several interior areas.

The forecast indicates that rain will extend beyond the districts where heavy showers are expected. The districts listed for moderate rain include Theni, Tenkasi, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga. Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai are also among the areas likely to receive moderate showers.

Further inland, moderate rain has been forecast for Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tiruchi, Karur, Namakkal, Erode and Salem. These districts form part of the broader rainfall outlook issued for Thursday, while the prediction of heavy rain is focused on the hill areas of Coimbatore and the Nilgiris.

Chennai and its suburban areas are likely to receive moderate rainfall during the evening or at night on Thursday, the department said.

The timing specified for the capital differs from the broader district forecasts, which indicate the expected rainfall intensity during the day. The three-day outlook points to continued rainfall in the western districts, with Coimbatore and the Nilgiris featuring in the heavy-rain forecast throughout the period. Theni joins that category on Friday and Saturday, while Kanyakumari is included for Friday. Elsewhere, Thursday's forecast is predominantly for moderate rainfall across the named districts and the Chennai region.