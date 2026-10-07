Press Release: Electronic Marketing Boss Moves Toward Development, Cites Ongoing Fastercapital Collaboration

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: Electronic Marketing Boss, a Ghana-based startup focused on developing electronic marketing solutions, today reported a series of operational milestones as it advances through... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Accra, Ghana & Dubai, UAE

Electronic Marketing Boss, a Ghana-based startup focused on developing electronic marketing solutions, today reported a series of operational milestones as it advances through FasterCapital ( ) support under the EquityPilot program. The team has completed a detailed product concept and business plan, conducted market validation research showing strong interest, defined core product features and an initial roadmap, and prepared investor-facing materials while building a founder team with clear roles.

FasterCapital, via EquityPilot, continues to support Electronic Marketing Boss with milestone planning and fundraising readiness as the company focuses on product development, early hires, and investor outreach during this current growth stage.

What the Startup Delivers?

Electronic Marketing Boss is developing an electronic marketing solution designed to address local market needs identified during validation research. The company has articulated core features and a phased roadmap intended to guide product development and future go-to-market testing with potential customers.

Current FasterCapital Support

FasterCapital's ongoing support in this phase includes:

– Milestone planning and roadmap refinement to align development work with business objectives

– Execution follow-up and strategic prioritization to keep near-term tasks focused

– Fundraising readiness support and pitch refinement for outreach to angel investors

– Introductions to relevant ecosystem stakeholders where appropriate

Current Execution Priorities

The startup's current priorities are focused on progressing from concept to product development: refining feature requirements, recruiting early hires to support engineering and go-to-market activities, and continuing investor outreach to secure funding for the next stage. These are described as ongoing and execution-focused activities.

Customer Validation

Electronic Marketing Boss conducted market validation research with potential customers, which indicated strong interest in the concept and informed the selection of core features. Feedback from these engagements shaped the initial product roadmap and has been used to refine messaging in pitch materials ahead of investor conversations.

Funding Readiness Note

The team has prepared pitch materials and started outreach to angel investors while seeking funding to begin product development and early hires. FasterCapital is assisting with fundraising readiness and communications; no funding is guaranteed.

Leadership Comment

“Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're pleased to continue supporting Electronic Marketing Boss through EquityPilot. Our team is focused on current execution priorities, milestone tracking, and connecting the startup with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as it advances.'”

About Electronic Marketing Boss

Electronic Marketing Boss is a Ghana-based startup developing electronic marketing solutions. The company has completed a product concept and business plan, validated demand through customer research, and is preparing to move into product development while pursuing funding for early hires.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital works with founders to turn plans into disciplined execution through milestone-based support, hands-on guidance, and improved fundraising readiness. With programs including EquityPilot, FasterCapital helps startups sharpen positioning, clarify priorities, and connect with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as they grow.