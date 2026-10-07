Riverbed Study: 90% Of Saudi Organisations Say AI Has Met Or Exceeded ROI Goals As Focus Shifts To Execution At Scale

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) As agentic AI reshapes IT, Saudi organisations show strong confidence in governance whilefocusing on measurable returns, employee experience and the foundations required to scaleRIYADH, Saudi Arabia – October 7, 2026 – Riverbed, the leader in AIOps for observability,today announced the results of the Riverbed Global Survey on 'The State of Autonomous ITOperations'. Artificial intelligence has crossed the threshold from experimentation into the IToperating model, with organisations accelerating efforts to operationalise AI and progresstowards autonomous IT. As AI assumes a greater role in enterprise operations, the ability tounderstand, trust and govern it will become increasingly important.* Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The Saudi findings from this new research indicate that organisations in the Kingdom areparticularly alert to this requirement. More than half (54%) of Saudi respondents are extremelyconfident in their organisation's AI governance and human-oversight capabilities, compared with42% globally. At the same time, 93% agree that effective AI assurance, observability andgovernance will become a critical new IT domain to manage, while 77% report internalhesitation about allowing AI to make operational decisions without human approval.

The findings suggest that Saudi enterprises view governance as an enabler of AI adoptionrather than a constraint. Establishing visibility into how AI performs and retaining appropriatehuman oversight will give organisations the confidence to expand automation while maintainingcontrol over operational decisions.

“Riverbed's new research shows that AI is becoming fundamental to how IT operates, asorganizations look to use it to create more resilient, efficient and proactive environments,” saidJim Gargan, Chief Marketing Officer, at Riverbed.“The next phase of AI is not simply moreautomation, but AI that enterprises can understand, trust and govern. Riverbed is helpingcustomers close these gaps with unified observability, trusted data, AI governance andintelligent automation, accelerating toward zero-disruption autonomous IT operations.”

Saudi organisations move from AI investment to executionSaudi enterprises are increasing investment in AI and reporting measurable returns from theirinitiatives. Two-thirds (66%) of Saudi organisations increased their AI investment during the pastyear, while 90% say their AI initiatives have met or exceeded their original return-on-investmentgoals. Looking ahead, 85% want to progress to human-supervised or highly autonomous IToperations within the next two years.

These findings indicate that the conversation is shifting from whether organisations shouldadopt AI to how effectively they can operationalise it at scale. Continued success will depend ontranslating investment and ambition into more resilient, efficient and proactive IT operations.

Autonomous IT will be judged by the employee experienceSaudi organisations are already reporting strong capabilities in using AI to improve IToperations and reduce employee disruption. Forty-four percent say their IT operations teamsare extremely effective at using AI to identify and resolve issues before employees notice adisruption, compared with 34% globally. In addition, 96% expect AI-powered operationalintelligence to have at least a moderate impact on frontline IT and service-desk capabilitieswithin the next two years, while 36% expect the service desk to shift from reactive supporttowards proactive prevention.

The findings suggest that the success of autonomous IT should not be measured simply by thenumber of processes automated or the volume of service-desk activity reduced. Its impact willincreasingly be determined by whether organisations can anticipate problems, preventdisruption and provide employees with a consistently high-quality digital experience.

A unified operational foundation will be essential to scaleAs organisations in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia progress towards more autonomous IT, unifiedvisibility and simpler technology environments will become increasingly important. Almost allSaudi respondents (95%) consider multi-domain visibility at least somewhat important forsuccessful AI-driven IT operations, but only 22% currently have fully unified visibility acrossnetworks, applications, endpoints and cloud environments. Encouragingly, 94% agree that toolconsolidation can reduce operational friction, while 94% also agree that a unified platform cansimplify problem identification and resolution.

Closing this gap will require organisations to consolidate fragmented tools, establish trusted andaccessible data, and create unified visibility across their IT environments. These capabilities willgive AI the operational context required to make reliable recommendations, support fasterdecisions and enable greater levels of autonomy.

“Saudi Arabia has built tremendous momentum around AI, supported by ambitious nationalprogrammes and organisations focused on translating innovation into measurable outcomes,”said Salman Ali, Senior Manager – Solution Engineering, GCC, at Riverbed.“The next stage willbe defined by how effectively enterprises can govern AI and apply it to improve everydayoperations. By unifying their data and observability capabilities, Saudi organisations canprogress towards autonomous IT while maintaining appropriate human oversight, strengtheningdigital experiences and ensuring their AI investments deliver lasting business value.”

The findings point to a more operational phase of enterprise AI adoption in Saudi Arabia. As theKingdom continues its digital transformation journey under Vision 2030, its organisations havean opportunity to accelerate human impact by building a globally competitive organization fromthe ground up to unlock new levels of creativity, achievement, and human potential throughaccessible AI technologies.

* Note: Unless otherwise noted, all data and percentages referenced in the press release are based on asample of 100 Saudi Arabia responses to the Riverbed Global Survey 2026: The State of Autonomous ITOperations. Survey respondents included business and IT leaders and technical specialists.

Methodology:Riverbed Global Survey on The State of Autonomous IT Operations polled 1,200 business decision-makers, IT leaders and technical specialists across seven countries. The Saudi Arabia findings are basedon responses from 100 respondents in the Kingdom. Key industries included manufacturing, financialservices, government and the public sector, energy and healthcare, among others. The research wasconducted by Coleman Parkes Research in July 2026.

To view the complete findings, download the full report here: riverbed/autonomousIT-survey26/About RiverbedRiverbed, the leader in AIOps for observability, helps organizations optimize their users' experiences byleveraging AI automation for the prevention, identification, and resolution of IT issues. With over 20 yearsof experience in data collection and AI and machine learning, Riverbed's open and AI-poweredobservability platform and solutions optimize digital experiences and greatly improve IT efficiency.

Riverbed also offers industry-leading Acceleration solutions that provide fast, agile, secure acceleration of

any app, over any network, to users anywhere. Together with our thousands of market-leading customersglobally – including 95% of the FORTUNE 100 – we are empowering next-generation digital experiences.Learn more at riverbedRiverbed and certain other terms used herein are trademarks of Riverbed Technology LLC. All othertrademarks used herein belong to their respective owners.

About Coleman Parkes:Coleman Parkes is a full-service B2B market research agency specializing in IT/technology studies,targeting senior decision makers in SMB to large enterprises across multiple sectors globally.