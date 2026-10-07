Azizi Developments Breaks Ground On AED 30 Billion Azizi Florence In Sharjah

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Sharjah, UAE, October 2026: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has celebrated the groundbreaking of Azizi Florence, its AED 30 billion master-planned community in Sharjah. The milestone marks the commencement of construction on the development, following its official launch in September. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Mr. Mirwais Azizi, Founder and Chairman of Azizi Group, Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of Azizi Group, Mr. Fawad Azizi, Deputy Group CEO of Azizi Group alongside senior members of Azizi's management team, consultants, contractors and project partners.

Azizi Florence will cover 30 million sq. ft. and is set to become Sharjah's largest master planned community, with more than 10,000 residences, comprising over 7,200 villas and townhouses and more than 3,000 apartments. The development will have six residential clusters, while 25% of its total area will be allocated to parks and green open spaces, with more than 160,000 trees and plants planned.

Mr. Mirwais Azizi, Founder and Chairman of Azizi Group, said:“I am very pleased to return to the Emirate of Sharjah, where my journey began 31 years ago and which I consider my first home. Sharjah holds a deeply important place in my personal and professional journey. With this groundbreaking, I am proud to begin a new chapter and create a lasting legacy in the Emirate – one that will serve families today and generations to come.”

Azizi Florence's central attractions will be the 1.7 million sq. ft. Azizi Bardini Park, featuring 32 dedicated zones designed around recreation, sports, wellness, culture and entertainment. The park will bring together an amphitheatre, water park, art and cultural plaza, sports courts, running and cycling tracks, children's play areas, dining destinations and spaces for community events.

Beyond its extensive green spaces, Azizi Florence will offer a 700,000 sq. ft. community mall alongside 600,000 sq. ft. of additional retail space. The master-planned community will also feature essential social infrastructure, including a school and nursery, healthcare facilities and mosques.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of Azizi Group, said:“Today is about turning vision into reality. Azizi Florence reflects our conviction that enduring value is created through disciplined execution, not ambition alone. With construction already progressing at pace, today's groundbreaking formalises a milestone in what will become one of our most significant master-planned communities. Sharjah is entering a defining chapter in its urban evolution, and we are proud to be investing in its long-term growth with a development that sets a new benchmark for quality, liveability and sustainable value creation.”

Located directly on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311), Azizi Florence is approximately 10 minutes from Sharjah International Airport and Sharjah University, 15 minutes from Emirates Road (E611), and 20 minutes from Dubai International Airport.

With construction now underway, the groundbreaking marks the next stage in Azizi's expansion into Sharjah and the development of one of the emirate's largest new residential communities.

About Azizi Developments:

Azizi Developments is a leading Dubai-based real estate developer renowned for its construction-driven approach, vertical integration, and commitment to quality, transparency, and customer-centricity. With more than 45,000 homes successfully delivered to investors and end users from over 100 nationalities, Azizi has established a strong presence across some of Dubai's most sought-after residential and commercial destinations.

The developer currently has approximately 150,000 units under construction, representing a development portfolio valued at several tens of billions of US dollars. Azizi's vertically integrated model, spanning design, procurement, construction management, and project delivery, enables greater control over quality, timelines, and execution across its developments.

Among its flagship projects is Burj Azizi, set to become the world's second-tallest skyscraper, alongside master-planned communities including Azizi Riviera and Azizi Venice in Dubai, as well as Azizi Florence in Sharjah the largest master community in the Emirates. Its diverse portfolio also includes landmark developments across MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai South, and Downtown Jebel Ali.

Driven by a long-term vision and an execution-focused approach, Azizi Developments continues to contribute to Dubai's evolving skyline while delivering distinctive residential and mixed-use destinations for a global community of investors and end users.