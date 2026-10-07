Press Release: Fastercapital Backs ZA Technologies Through Equitypilot To Accelerate Digital Transformation

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: As businesses across the MENA region confront rapid digital change, many lack integrated cloud, AI, and e-commerce capabilities needed to modernize operations. ZA Technologies... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Saudi Arabia & Dubai, UAE

As businesses across the MENA region confront rapid digital change, many lack integrated cloud, AI, and e-commerce capabilities needed to modernize operations. ZA Technologies offers bundled SaaS, PaaS and IaaS enablement, AI“solutions in a box,” and a retail avenue for local and global merchants aimed at simplifying digital adoption for SMEs, startups, and industry verticals such as healthcare, education, and F&B.

FasterCapital has selected ZA Technologies for its EquityPilot program to support the startup's execution of cloud readiness, AI productization, and marketplace scaling across target industries. The engagement is designed to accelerate ZA Technologies's ability to deliver integrated solutions and 24/7 technical support to customers in the region.Nut graf FasterCapital and EquityPilot will initially focus on helping ZA Technologies refine go-to-market priorities and execution milestones for the first 30–60 days, including cloud enablement and product packaging for AI and retail offerings.

What the Startup Delivers?

ZA Technologies provides a one-stop portfolio of digital services that aims to help organizations move from legacy systems to cloud-enabled operations. Current offerings include:

– ZA Retail Avenue, an active shopping platform with shop and pickup modules hosting local and global suppliers.

– ZA Tech and Clouds, contractual and subscription technical services to enable enterprise cloud adoption.

– ZA Labs, a development arm building mini apps and API integrations for B2B invoicing and consumer services.

– AI and ML tools packaged as turnkey solutions for businesses seeking automation and intelligent workflows.Why Now?Demand is growing for turnkey digital solutions that combine cloud infrastructure, SaaS integrations, and practical AI deployments. Many SMEs and traditional enterprises in the region need partners that can reduce vendor complexity and provide ongoing technical support, creating an opening for integrated providers like ZA Technologies.

What FasterCapital Will Provide?– Hands-on support to translate ZA Technologies's priorities into concrete execution milestones and deliverables.– Guidance on refining product-market fit for AI, cloud services, and the e-commerce marketplace.– Introductions to ecosystem stakeholders and technical partners to accelerate integrations.– Assistance with pitch materials and fundraising readiness without guaranteeing outcomes.

Program Plan (first 30–60 days)During the initial phase, the EquityPilot engagement will emphasize operational execution and market focus. Activities will include:

– Prioritizing product roadmaps for cloud readiness and AI packages.

– Strengthening the ZA Retail Avenue user flows and merchant onboarding processes.

– Validating API integration approaches for B2B invoicing and targeted mini apps.

– Establishing a milestone calendar and regular review cadence to track progress.

Leadership Comment

“Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're excited to support ZA Technologies through EquityPilot. Our team will focus on execution milestones and connecting the startup with the right ecosystem stakeholders.'”

Next 90 Days

ZA Technologies and FasterCapital will monitor initial milestone completion and customer feedback to refine product priorities. The teams plan to iterate on cloud enablement offers, test packaged AI solutions with pilot customers, and optimize the ZA Retail Avenue merchant experience in preparation for broader commercial rollout.

About ZA Technologies

ZA Technologies (founded by CEO Mohamed Eltayib) is an integrated digital solutions provider delivering e-commerce services, cloud enablement, AI/ML packages, and application development via ZA Labs. The organization traces its origins to Zaavenue (founded 2017) and expanded into cloud and SaaS services with Kloud and partnerships with major platform providers. ZA Technologies targets SMEs, startups, enterprises, and sector verticals including education, government, healthcare, retail, and F&B.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital is a global venture builder and online incubator dedicated to co-funding and co-founding innovative startups. Established in 2014, we are now #1 venture builder in terms of number of startups that we have helped, money invested and money raised. It supports startups worldwide through various programs, including funding assistance, business development, and technical support. The EquityPilot program is designed to help early-stage startups build scalable solutions with mentorship, strategic guidance, and network support.