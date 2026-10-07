Nana Patekar Net Worth: How Much Wealth, Properties, Assets Did Welcome Actor Leave Behind

Nana Patekar's death at 75 has left Indian cinema mourning one of its most distinctive performers. Beyond his screen presence, the veteran actor built a sizeable fortune while maintaining a famously simple lifestyle too

Nana Patekar was not the kind of Bollywood star who flaunted his wealth. Even after decades of success in Hindi and Marathi cinema, the actor was known for keeping his personal life away from the usual trappings of celebrity culture. His death has now brought renewed attention to his career, earnings, properties and estimated net worth.

Nana Patekar's exact net worth was never officially disclosed, and different media reports have published different estimates over the years. Recent reports following his death have placed his wealth in the range of around Rs 50 crore to Rs 80 crore.

Earlier reports had estimated his wealth at around Rs 50-60 crore, while some recent reports have put the figure closer to Rs 80 crore. The difference is largely because celebrity net-worth figures are generally based on estimated property values, film income, endorsements and other assets rather than publicly available financial records.

His wealth was built over a career spanning several decades, with Patekar becoming one of the most respected actors in both Hindi and Marathi cinema.

Patekar's financial success came primarily from his long acting career. He worked across a wide range of films, moving effortlessly between intense dramatic roles, action-oriented characters and comedy.

From Parinda and Krantiveer to Agni Sakshi, Khamoshi: The Musical, Ab Tak Chhappan, Apaharan, Raajneeti and Welcome, his filmography included both critically acclaimed performances and commercial successes.

Older media reports estimated that Patekar charged around Rs 2-3 crore for a film at one stage of his career, while reports have also cited earnings from advertising.

His career also brought major recognition. Patekar won three National Film Awards and several Filmfare honours and was awarded the Padma Shri in 2013 for his contribution to the arts.

Despite reportedly owning assets worth crores, Nana Patekar was known for living much more simply than many Bollywood stars.

Media reports have previously highlighted his Mumbai property, his residence in Goa and his collection of vehicles, including an Audi Q7 and Mahindra models. Reports have also valued his Mumbai home at several crores.

What stood out was not the value of these assets but Patekar's attitude towards money. He rarely projected the image of a celebrity surrounded by luxury. His public image remained closely associated with simplicity, farming and social work.

Patekar was also involved in efforts to support farmers through the NAAM Foundation. In 2026, he continued speaking publicly about the struggles faced by farmers and their mental and financial distress.

His relatively understated lifestyle became even more notable because of his reported wealth. In September 2026, screenwriter Ranbir Pushp recalled that Patekar had once refused to spend Rs 1.5 crore on a luxury car and instead chose to use the money to help farmers.

Nana Patekar's legacy, therefore, goes beyond a net-worth figure. He leaves behind a body of work that established him as one of Indian cinema's most powerful performers, along with a reputation for keeping his personal life and wealth far removed from the glamour usually associated with Bollywood.