Nana Patekar Dies At 75: Bollywood Veteran Found Unconscious At Goa Residence

Veteran Bollywood and Marathi actor Nana Patekar has died at the age of 75 after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. The acclaimed actor was found unconscious at his home and was rushed to a private hospital in Dona Paula, where doctors attempted to revive him for nearly 45 minutes. Despite their efforts, he could not be saved and was declared dead at 5:20 am on Thursday, October 8.

According to hospital sources, Patekar suffered the cardiac arrest at his Goa residence before being brought to the hospital. Doctors continued resuscitation efforts for almost 45 minutes, but there was no response. A medico-legal case has been registered, and a post-mortem examination is expected to establish the exact medical and legal cause of death.

Patekar's son, Malhar Patekar, was in Pune when the news emerged and has left for Goa, according to sources.

Born on January 1, 1951, in Maharashtra, Nana Patekar built an extraordinary career spanning Hindi and Marathi cinema. He was celebrated for his intense screen presence, distinctive dialogue delivery and ability to portray complicated, unconventional characters.

A three-time National Film Award winner, Patekar became known for memorable performances in films including Parinda, Natsamrat, Wajood, Ab Tak Chhappan and Yeshwant. He also won widespread appreciation for his comic turn as gangster Uday Shetty in Welcome and later Welcome Back. His other notable films included Raajneeti, Shakti: The Power, Apaharan and Taxi No 9211. He was also part of Housefull 5.

Patekar's contribution to cinema was recognised with the Padma Shri in 2013. He also won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for his performance in the Marathi film Natsamrat in 2016. Beyond acting, he explored filmmaking and playback singing, and was known for his association with social causes, particularly efforts supporting farmers and families affected by agrarian distress.

His last public appearance was in Goa's Dona Paula, where he attended and addressed the Samraat Club International installation ceremony. His sudden death has left fans and the Indian film industry mourning the loss of one of its most distinctive performers.