UPDATE: Tradingview Taps Clear Street For Broker Partner Launch

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Integration enables Clear Street clients to trade U.S. stocks, ETFs, and options directly from TradingView's global platform

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Street (“Clear Street” or“the Company”), a financial infrastructure technology firm that provides sophisticated investors access to global markets, announced it has tapped TradingView as a broker partner, giving Clear Street clients the ability to trade U.S. stocks, ETFs, and options directly through TradingView. The integration is the latest in a line of retail-focused offerings from Clear Street, as the Company – built to service hedge funds, institutional investors, and professional active traders – expands its offerings to individual investors.

Uri Cohen, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Clear Street, said, "We built Clear Street to bring institutional-grade technology and infrastructure to a broader market. Partnering with TradingView, the world's leading charting and analysis platform, lets us meet traders where they already work."

Through the integration, Clear Street clients can trade U.S. stocks, ETFs, and options directly on TradingView's platform with over 100 million registered users. Stocks and ETFs trade commission-free, while options carry no per-contract fee. Applicable regulatory and exchange fees are passed through at cost. Accounts can be opened with a $100 minimum deposit and no deposit, withdrawal, or inactivity fees. To connect, clients can click the“Trade” button on TradingView's Supercharts, select Clear Street, and begin trading right away.

Denis Globa, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of TradingView, said, "TradingView is committed to giving our global community of traders access to best-in-class execution partners. Adding Clear Street to our broker network gives our users access to modern trading technology and the competitive, transparent pricing that comes with it."

Founded in 2018, Clear Street is a New York-based capital markets provider that initially served hedge funds, institutional investors, and professional active traders and has since expanded its platform to individual investors.

Investors interested in leveraging Clear Street via TradingView should visit:

About Clear Street

Clear Street's mission is to give every sophisticated investor access to every asset, in every market, through a unified platform built for speed, transparency and scale. We give our clients the technology, tools and service once reserved for the largest institutions, rebuilt with modern infrastructure. Our single, cloud-native, end-to-end capital markets platform powers investor growth today and transforms how they interact with markets tomorrow. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in New York with offices globally, Clear Street serves active traders, hedge funds, market makers, broker-dealers, ETF issuers and corporates worldwide.

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