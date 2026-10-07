Discover A New Side Of Busan, South Korea After Dark

A nighttime yacht cruise along the Suyeong River, with views of Busan's skyline.

Street performances and live music fill Gwangbok-ro during Busan's nighttime festival series.

A riverside night market at Hwamyeong Eco Park, featuring food, local activities and evening programs.

“Starry Night in Busan” initiative expands nighttime travel with river cruises, local night markets and new waterfront experiences across the city.

BUSAN, SOUTH KOREA, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Gwangalli at night, Haeundae's Sky Capsule and shopping in Nampo-dong are already familiar to many Taiwanese travelers. For those returning to Busan, however, there is still plenty left to discover. New evening programs, waterfront spaces and local experiences are giving visitors more ways to enjoy the city after sunset.That growing interest is reflected in visitor numbers. A total of 605,218 Taiwanese travelers visited Busan from January through July 2026, up 60.1% from a year earlier. Taiwan accounted for 20.7% of all foreign visitors, making it Busan's largest overseas market.At the center of the city's night tourism is Starry Night in Busan, launched in 2022. Its annual Starry Night in Busan Night Festa brings together cruises, night markets, outdoor concerts and street performances, expanding Busan's after-dark offerings beyond scenic views.One of its representative programs is the Starry Night in Busan River Dinner Cruise, a popular experience among Taiwanese visitors. The yacht cruise sails along the Suyeong River toward Gwangalli area, with Gwangan Bridge and Busan's waterfront skyline in view, offering a romantic evening on the water and a different perspective on Busan's best-known night scenery.Discover a Different Side of Busan, By Heading WestThis autumn, the Starry Night in Busan Night Market at Hwamyeong Eco Park is bringing visitors to the Nakdong River waterfront. Running through Oct. 18, the market features outdoor food stalls, traditional Korean drinks, flea markets and wellness activities including running and yoga.Busan may be best known for the sea, but the Nakdong River offers another landscape, with open green spaces and sunset views that make its riverside parks ideal for a quieter autumn evening.Further south, Dadaepo Beach Park hosted the Night Music Festival throughout September as one of Starry Night in Busan's seasonal programs. Outside the festival period, the area remains worth exploring. Dadaepo is known for its wide beach and sunsets, Amisan Observatory offers panoramic views over the coastline at dusk, and nearby Jangnim Port, nicknamed“Bunezia,” for its Venice-like canal-side look, is a popular photo spot for its colorful buildings and compact fishing harbor.A Familiar Downtown With New Nighttime StopsIn central Busan, Gwangbok-ro adds live entertainment after dark to one of the city's long established shopping districts. The Balcony Music Show, held twice a month through December, brings performances and street entertainment to an area already popular for K-beauty, shopping, local markets and street food.From Gwangbok-ro, an escalator leads directly up to Yongdusan Park, where Busan Tower overlooks the old city center and harbor. At night, the tower views are complemented by media art and illuminated installations throughout the park, extending the downtown experience well after the shops begin to wind down.Nearby, North Port Waterfront Park, directly connected to Busan Station by a pedestrian walkway, is emerging as one of the city's newest spots for an evening by the water. Its broad promenades and open harbor views make it a popular setting for evening walks and running.The park recently drew national attention after a 3.5-meter shark nicknamed“Bukang-i” appeared in one of its waterways, drawing more than 920,000 curious visitors in just 16 days. In the evening, views of Busanhangdaegyo Bridge, Yeongdo and occasional cruise ships create a distinctly Busan waterfront scene.More Time to Try Something DifferentA second or third visit is a chance to try experiences that are easy to miss the first time. Visitors can try K-wellness experiences such as traditional Korean medicine consultations and Korean-style spas, or join food-focused tours featuring local specialties such as dwaeji gukbap, Busan's signature pork and rice soup.Local sports offer another option. Depending on the season, visitors can watch KBO baseball, KBL basketball or men's V-League volleyball in Busan, where music, coordinated cheering and cheerleader performances are part of the experience. That atmosphere may already feel familiar to Taiwanese fans, since professional cheerleading is widely popular in Taiwan and Korean cheerleaders have built strong followings there.For Taiwanese travelers who already know Gwangalli, Haeundae and Nampo-dong, a return to Busan can offer a very different itinerary. The familiar sights remain, but there is much more to discover after sunset.Full schedules for Starry Night Busan: Night Festa 2026 are available on the Traditional Chinese-language version of Visit Busan at visitbusan/zht, the official tourism website of Busan Metropolitan City.

Busan Tourism Organization

The expert(PR Agency of Busan Tourism Organization)

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Discover a New Side of Busan, South Korea After Dark News Provided By THE EXPERT October 08, 2026, 02:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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