Veteran Actor Nana Patekar Passes Away At 75, Takes His Last Breath In Goa

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Veteran actor Nana Patekar, one of Indian cinema's most celebrated performers, has passed away at the age of 75 in Goa.

An official confirmation from the Manipal hospital, Goa, stated that the actor was found unconscious at his Dona Paula - Goa residence and was rushed to the hospital. Doctors declared him brought dead.

The acclaimed actor, known for his powerful performances across Hindi and Marathi cinema, leaves behind a remarkable body of work spanning over four decades.

Born Vishwanath Patekar on January 1, 1951, in Maharashtra, Nana Patekar established himself as an actor known for his intensity, dialogue delivery and ability to portray complex and unconventional characters.

For the uninitiated, he made his Hindi film debut with Gaman in 1978 and went on to become one of the most respected performers of his generation.

Nana's breakthrough came with films such as Salaam Bombay! and Parinda. He went on to deliver powerpack performances in films including Angaar, Tirangaa, Krantiveer, Agni Sakshi, Khamoshi: The Musical, Yeshwant, Ab Tak Chhappan, Apaharan and Raajneeti.

The legendary actor was equally recognised for his work in Marathi cinema and theatre. He also ventured into filmmaking and made his directorial debut with Prahaar: The Final Attack in 1991.

His comic performance as Uday Shetty in the Welcome franchise went on to become a rage, especially amongst the younger generation of audiences.

Among his other notable films are Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Wajood, Hu Tu Tu, Gang, Deewangee, Bhoot, Welcome, Welcome Back, Natsamrat and The Vaccine War, among several others.

Nana Patekar was also a recipient of the Padma Shri, awarded to him in 2013 for his contribution to cinema and the arts. During his fine career, he won three National Film Awards and many other prestigious honours.

Beyond cinema, the star was known for his association with social causes, particularly his efforts to support farmers and families affected by agrarian distress

He maintained a relatively private life away despite being one of the industry's most recognisable faces.

–IANS

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