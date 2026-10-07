Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, October 8: Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai And More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across major Indian cities on Thursday, October 8, despite a rise in global crude oil prices amid growing concerns over energy supplies. State-run oil marketing companies carried out their routine price revision at 6 am, but kept retail petrol and diesel rates unchanged across key markets. The stability at fuel stations comes at a time when international oil markets are facing renewed pressure. Supply concerns have intensified amid disruptions linked to the ongoing US-Iran conflict and heightened risks around the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for global oil shipments. Petrol and Diesel Rates Today - October 8, 2026

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.77 Rs 99.55 Bengaluru Rs 111.68 Rs 99.56 Hyderabad Rs 116.15 Rs 104.23

The latest rates show that fuel prices continue to vary significantly between cities because of differences in state-level taxes, duties and other local costs. The rates have also remained largely steady across major metros since June, even as international crude markets have experienced considerable volatility.

The global oil market, meanwhile, remains under pressure. Brent crude futures rose $1.33, or 1.33%, to $101.53 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained $1.11, or 1.26%, to $89.39 a barrel by 0116 GMT on Thursday.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a key concern for the energy market. Before the current conflict, the waterway handled shipments equivalent to about 20% of global oil and fuel supplies. Recent attacks on shipping have added to fears of further disruptions.

"In the past, such attacks have resulted in a reduction in shipments from the Persian Gulf. This time around, producers appear to be willing to take the risk of their vessels being damaged, as there is no alternative way to get their oil to international markets," Daniel Hynes, senior commodity strategist at ANZ, said in a note.

Hynes also said strategic oil stock releases could temporarily support supply flows but would not create new production capacity.

Meanwhile, US crude inventories fell by 3.2 million barrels in the week ended October 2, exceeding analysts' expectations of a 1.7-million-barrel decline. Diesel and jet-fuel inventories also edged lower, adding another layer of uncertainty to the global fuel market.