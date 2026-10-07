Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, October 8: Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai And More
|City
|Petrol (Rs/litre)
|Diesel (Rs/litre)
|Delhi
|Rs 102.12
|Rs 95.20
|Mumbai
|Rs 111.21
|Rs 97.83
|Kolkata
|Rs 113.51
|Rs 99.82
|Chennai
|Rs 107.77
|Rs 99.55
|Bengaluru
|Rs 111.68
|Rs 99.56
|Hyderabad
|Rs 116.15
|Rs 104.23
The latest rates show that fuel prices continue to vary significantly between cities because of differences in state-level taxes, duties and other local costs. The rates have also remained largely steady across major metros since June, even as international crude markets have experienced considerable volatility.
The global oil market, meanwhile, remains under pressure. Brent crude futures rose $1.33, or 1.33%, to $101.53 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained $1.11, or 1.26%, to $89.39 a barrel by 0116 GMT on Thursday.
The Strait of Hormuz remains a key concern for the energy market. Before the current conflict, the waterway handled shipments equivalent to about 20% of global oil and fuel supplies. Recent attacks on shipping have added to fears of further disruptions.
"In the past, such attacks have resulted in a reduction in shipments from the Persian Gulf. This time around, producers appear to be willing to take the risk of their vessels being damaged, as there is no alternative way to get their oil to international markets," Daniel Hynes, senior commodity strategist at ANZ, said in a note.
Hynes also said strategic oil stock releases could temporarily support supply flows but would not create new production capacity.
Meanwhile, US crude inventories fell by 3.2 million barrels in the week ended October 2, exceeding analysts' expectations of a 1.7-million-barrel decline. Diesel and jet-fuel inventories also edged lower, adding another layer of uncertainty to the global fuel market.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment