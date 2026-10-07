Israeli Military Says Struck 1,00,000 Mideast Targets Since October 2023

MENAFN - IANS) Jerusalem, Oct 8 (IANS) The Israeli military has said that it has struck about 100,000 targets across the Middle East since October 2023 and expanded its reserve forces by 36 per cent, outlining the scale of its operations on the conflict's third anniversary.

The military on Wednesday (local time) said combat reserve units were serving an average of 80-100 days in 2026, compared with a planned average of about 55 days, attributing the increase to "evolving operational needs."

It said about 22,000 reservists previously released from service have been called back to duty following an August 2024 call-up order, reports Xinhua news agency.

The target tally included about 65,000 in Gaza, 28,000 in Lebanon and Syria combined, 4,500 in Iran and 80 in Yemen. The military did not specify whether repeated strikes on the same site were counted.

In the occupied West Bank, the military said it has detained about 45,000 people for questioning over three years, including people accused of throwing stones or possessing weapons and those suspected of planning attacks.

It said it has confiscated more than 3,800 weapons since the war began.

Over the three years, about 10,200 projectiles have been launched toward Israel from Gaza, 20,000 from Lebanon, 1,200 from Iran, 50 from Syria and 90 from Yemen, according to the military. The figures could not be independently verified.

It said 970 Israeli soldiers have died during operations and more than 70 per cent of soldiers wounded during the war have returned to service.

The Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killed about 1,200 people and triggered a massive Israeli military campaign across Gaza that has killed, according to Gaza-based health authorities, more than 74,200 people. It subsequently expanded into fighting across the region.