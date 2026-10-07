MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Irruptive Metals Grants Deferred Share Units for Q3 2026

October 07, 2026 5:44 PM EDT | Source: Irruptive Metals Corp.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2026) - Irruptive Metals Corp. (TSXV: IRR) (" Irruptive " or the " Company ") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 25,000 deferred share units of the Company (the " DSUs "), being 6,250 DSUs to each of the four independent directors of the Company, at a deemed price of C$1.20 per DSU in consideration of services rendered by the independent directors for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. The DSUs were granted pursuant to existing retainer agreements between the Company and its independent directors and in accordance with the omnibus equity incentive plan of the Company. The deemed price of the DSUs was determined based on the prevailing Market Price (as defined in Policy 1.1 - Interpretation of the TSX Venture Exchange) as of September 30, 2026.

About Irruptive Metals Corp.

Irruptive Metals Corp. (TSXV: IRR) is a Canadian copper-gold exploration company focused on unlocking value from high-quality mineral projects in Chile. The Company's flagship Pimentón Project is strategically located within one of the world's most prolific porphyry copper-gold belts and has been the subject of extensive historical exploration by major mining companies, underscoring its significant discovery potential.

For further information, contact:

Alfredo Bazo

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Telephone: 416-800-1066

Email: ...

Website:

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to, among other things, the discovery potential of the Pimentón Project and the ability of the Company to unlock value from its mineral projects.

Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including expectations and assumptions concerning the Company and the Pimentón Project. Material assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, that the Company will be able to obtain the financing required to advance the Pimentón Project. Material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include, among others, the availability of financing, risks inherent in mineral exploration, political, regulatory and economic risks associated with operating in Chile, fluctuations in commodity prices and the other risk factors described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ ( ) under Irruptive's issuer profile. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by the management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







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Source: Irruptive Metals Corp.