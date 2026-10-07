MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Buzbuzian Capital Corp. Announces $300,000 Strategic Investment into Getchell Gold Corp.

October 07, 2026 5:52 PM EDT | Source: Buzbuzian Capital Corp.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2026) - Buzbuzian Capital Corp. (" BCC ") is pleased to announce that it has completed a strategic investment in Getchell Gold Corp. (" Getchell ") (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) (FSE: GGA1) totaling $300,000 for the acquisition of 1,000,000 units (each, a " Unit ").

Each Unit consists of one common share of Getchell (each, a " Share ") and one-half of a common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant enables BCC to purchase one additional Share at a price of $0.35 per Share for a period of 24 months following the closing date.

The strategic investment is driven by Getchell's flagship Nevada asset, the Fondaway Canyon project, which boasts a highly robust Preliminary Economic Assessment (the " PEA ") highlighting a US$1 billion pre-tax net present value (" NPV ") within an open-pit mining operation.

"Buzbuzian Capital Corp.'s investment is quite well-timed given the exceptional strength of the gold market and Fondaway Canyon's robust PEA, which outlines a US$1 billion pre-tax NPV," stated Richard Buzbuzian, CEO of Buzbuzian Capital Corp. "Fondaway Canyon stands out even among its impressive Nevada neighbors and with a projected average production of 150,000 ounces of gold per year, once built, it will rank as a top-10 gold mining operation in Nevada, a premier tier-one jurisdiction where BCC is highly eager to establish a footprint. We view Fondaway as a premier, large-scale Nevada asset and are thrilled to be part of its growth."

Key Highlights of the Fondaway Canyon Project:

Substantial Valuation: A robust PEA outlining a US$1 billion pre-tax NPV.

Top-Tier Production Profile: Projected average production when built of 150,000 ounces of gold per year over an estimated 10-year mine life.

Significant Resource Estimate: The Mineral Resource comprises 999,000 indicated ounces of gold at 1.40 g/t and 1.812 million inferred ounces of gold at 1.24 g/t, and remains open with significant potential for expansion.

Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability. The PEA is preliminary in nature, includes Inferred and Indicated Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves, and there is no certainty that PEA results will be realized. The scientific and technical information regarding Getchell and the Fondaway Canyon project in this news release is taken from Getchell's public disclosure, including its news releases dated September 3, 2026 and September 28, 2026, available under Getchell's profile on SEDAR+.

BCC has acquired these Shares and Warrants for investment purposes. BCC may evaluate its investment in Getchell from time to time and based on market conditions or future events, may increase or decrease its positioning.

About Getchell Gold Corp.

Getchell Gold Corp. is a Nevada-focused gold and copper exploration company trading on the CSE (GTCH), OTCQB (GGLDF), and FWB (GGA1). Getchell is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced-stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a large Mineral Resource Estimate and a highly robust PEA outlining a US$1 billion pre-tax NPV open-pit mining operation.

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About Buzbuzian Capital Corp.

Buzbuzian Capital Corp. is a Canadian family office managing an investment portfolio of public and pre-IPO companies in the resource and technology sectors, as well as a variety of special situations. Buzbuzian Capital Corporation does not solicit, nor accept, third-party investment.

For more information, visit

For Further Information:

Buzbuzian Capital Corp.

Richard Buzbuzian, CEO

...

217 Queen St. West, Suite 400

Toronto, ON, M5V 0R2

(647) 501-3290

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and estimates, and actual results may differ materially. The securities mentioned have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

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Source: Buzbuzian Capital Corp.