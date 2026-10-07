Ukraine To Have Dry Weather On Thursday, Temperatures Up To 24°C

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center reported this on Facebook.

"On October 8, the weather pattern in Ukraine will result in comfortable, very warm and dry weather. As an atmospheric front approaches from Western Europe, pressure will begin to fall, more noticeably in the Right-Bank part of Ukraine and, during the day, in the north of the Left Bank. Air currents over Ukraine will shift from warm westerly winds to even warmer southerly winds," the statement said.

According to forecasters, no precipitation is expected.

In the southern part of the country, as well as in Kharkiv and Luhansk regions, fog is possible locally at night and in the morning.

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Winds will be predominantly southerly at 5–10 m/s, with gusts of 15–20 m/s possible in parts of the Carpathians during the day.

Temperatures will be 6–12°C overnight and 18–24°C during the day.

Dry weather will continue in Kyiv and the Kyiv region on Thursday. Winds will be southerly at 5–10 m/s.

In Kyiv, temperatures will be around 10°C overnight and 21–23°C during the day. In the Kyiv region, temperatures will range from 6–11°C overnight and 18–23°C during the day.

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