Ebikelistings Is A National Directory Of Ebike Shops, Adds County Ride Guides Across The U.S.

MENAFN - GetNews)""Riders usually have two questions: who can sell or fix my eBike, and where am I allowed to ride it." - a spokesperson for eBikeListings"eBikeListings is a national directory of eBike shops, and it has expanded with county-level hub pages and local "Things to Do" ride guides. The directory covers all 50 states, helping riders find eBike shops, repair, rentals and nearby places to ride by state and county, and shop owners can now claim their listings for free.

Show Low, Arizona - October 07, 2026 - eBikeListings is a national directory of eBike shops, and the site has expanded its coverage to include county-level hub pages and local "Things to Do" ride guides alongside its shop, repair and rental listings. The directory now covers all 50 states, with more than 11,500 listings across more than 4,200 cities and more than 1,500 counties, according to figures published on the site.

The expansion responds to a practical gap for electric bicycle owners. As eBikes have moved into mainstream commuting and recreation, riders often need more than a general bike shop: battery diagnostics, motor-brand service for systems such as Bosch, Shimano, Bafang and Yamaha, warranty work through authorized dealers, and rentals for test rides or trips. eBikeListings organizes these businesses by state, county and city so riders can compare eBike stores and dealers, repair and service centers, rental services and tour operators in one place.

County hubs group nearby shops into a single page with listing counts by town, ratings, hours, phone numbers and directions when available. In Arizona, for example, the directory lists 288 shops across 13 counties and 48 cities. The Maricopa County eBike shops hub lists 161 businesses across 19 cities in the Phoenix area, including rental services and tour operators, and notes that motorcycle shops appearing in the directory may not sell eBikes.

Each county hub links to a companion "Things to Do" guide focused on where riders can actually take an electric bike. The guides describe local paths, greenways and park roads, list the distance, starting points and surface for each route, and name the agency or land manager responsible for it. They also note where eBikes are not permitted, since access rules for electric bicycles often differ between cities, county parks and federal land. The guide to eBike rides in Navajo County, covering Show Low and Pinetop-Lakeside in Arizona's White Mountains, describes Show Low's city trail network, Fool Hollow Lake, Woodland Lake Park and the paved roads of Petrified Forest National Park, and explains that the White Mountain Trail System is managed as non-motorized.

"Riders usually have two questions: who can sell or fix my eBike, and where am I allowed to ride it," said a spokesperson for eBikeListings. "Putting county shop listings next to local ride guides, with the managing agency named for each route, is meant to answer both on the same page."

The site also includes general rider information, including an explanation of the three eBike classes used in federal and most state law and typical price ranges for common services such as tune-ups, battery diagnostics and motor-wheel flat repairs. State-specific eBike laws are covered in a separate guide on the site.

Listings are compiled from public business data and enriched with information from shop websites, map sources and direct owner submissions.

eBikeListings is inviting eBike shop owners, dealers, repair centers and rental operators to claim their listings. Claiming is free, requires no account, and ownership is usually verified within one business day. Once verified, owners can update their hours, phone number, description and services, add a logo or photos, respond to rider inquiries and see how many riders found them through the directory. Claimed listings carry a verified badge and rank higher in the directory's search results. Owners who want more visibility can upgrade to a Basic plan that adds a link back to their own website, or a Featured plan that pins the shop to the top of its city and county pages.

"When a rider searches for eBike repair in their county, the shops with complete, verified listings are the ones that get the call," said the spokesperson. "Claiming takes a few minutes and costs nothing, and it puts the owner in control of what riders see."

Shop owners can claim a listing by searching for their shop name on the Claim Your Listing page at eBikeListings. Businesses that are not yet listed can email... to be added.

eBikeListings is operated by INTERNET ASSETS, an Arizona-based marketing agency. Listing corrections, partnership inquiries and media questions can be directed to....

About eBikeListings

eBikeListings is a national directory of eBike shops, listing electric bicycle dealers, repair and service centers, rental services and tour operators in all 50 states. Alongside its shop listings, the site publishes county hub pages and local "Things to Do" guides that describe where riders can take an eBike and which agency manages each route. Shop owners can claim and update their listings at no cost. The site is operated by INTERNET ASSETS, an Arizona-based marketing agency providing websites, SEO, advertising, backlinks, social media, hosting and directory services.

For more info, visit: eBikeListings