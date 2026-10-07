UAE Doctors Warn Of 'Adult' Health Problems In Children With Obesity

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Children and teenagers with obesity are developing health problems once mainly linked to adults, UAE doctors have warned urging parents to seek help before serious complications appear.

Doctors said that they are seeing young patients with insulin resistance, fatty liver disease, high blood pressure and abnormal cholesterol levels. Teenagers are of particular concern, as unhealthy food habits, low physical activity and long hours on screens can become firmly established during these years.

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The warning comes as the World Health Organization issued its first global guidelines on obesity care for children and adolescents. The UN health body said 170 million people aged 5 to 19 were living with obesity worldwide in 2024, with the rate in this age group rising from 2 per cent in 1990 to 8 per cent.

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Dr Mamata Bothra, specialist paediatrics and neonatologist at International Modern Hospital Dubai, said obesity is appearing at younger ages in clinical practice.“We are also seeing obesity accompanied by problems that were once considered predominantly adult conditions, including insulin resistance, fatty liver disease, high blood pressure and abnormal cholesterol levels,” she said.

Dr Bart van Wagensveld, consultant general, laparoscopic and bariatric surgeon at Weight Style Clinic, NMC Royal Hospital, Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi, said the greatest concern is among teenagers aged 10 to 19.

“This is when we start seeing serious complications such as type 2 diabetes, fatty liver disease, sleep apnea and psychological distress,” he said.“Early obesity in younger children is also worrying because it often tracks into adulthood.”

Not just 'eat less and exercise more'

Doctors said treatment must go beyond general advice to eat less and exercise more.

WHO recommends structured support for diet, physical activity and behaviour change as the main form of treatment. It says weight-loss medicines, surgery and weight-loss devices should not be used for children under 10.

Dr Bothra said a child needs an individual assessment, realistic goals and regular follow-up. Parents must be involved because children cannot make lasting changes if the home environment stays the same.

“Simply telling a child to 'eat less and exercise more' is not an obesity treatment programme,” she said.“Children need individual assessment, realistic goals and regular follow-up, ideally involving paediatricians, dietitians and, where appropriate, psychologists or other specialists.”

Dr van Wagensveld said many families receive advice but may not have access to comprehensive programmes involving different health professionals.“Obesity is a chronic disease, and effective treatment requires long-term support from healthcare professionals,” he said.

What parents should do

Doctors said there is rarely one cause behind childhood obesity. Sugary drinks, highly processed food, large portions, frequent snacking, lack of sleep, screen time and low activity can all play a part. In the UAE, hot weather can also make outdoor activity difficult for parts of the year.

For younger children, the focus should be on healthier growth, not rapid weight loss. Doctors advise parents to seek a paediatric assessment if a child is gaining weight quickly or shows other symptoms.

For adolescents with severe obesity and complications, medicines or bariatric surgery may sometimes be considered. However, doctors stressed that such decisions should only be made by specialist teams and must include long-term medical, nutritional and psychological follow-up.

“The key message for parents is to seek help early,” Dr Bothra said.“We should not wait until a child develops diabetes, hypertension or other complications before addressing obesity.”

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