Some Dubai Schools 'Open' To Changing Timings To Ease Traffic, Shorten Commutes

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) With Dubai seeing heavier traffic during school runs, some schools say they are open to reviewing their start and finish times to help ease congestion, shorten daily commutes and give children a calmer start to the school day.

The discussion comes as parents face increasingly busy road while rushing to get their children to school on time, putting the spotlight on whether more flexible school timings could help ease the pressure on families.

Recommended For You

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), however, has made it clear that schools cannot make such changes independently, with the regulator also stating that they do not want to impose a single timing across Dubai's diverse school sector, given differences in curricula and extracurricular activities.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

That leaves room for schools to explore alternatives, provided any proposed changes are approved and do not compromise learning or student wellbeing.

At Dewvale School, principal Seema Umar said the school was open to reviewing its timings as family and student needs evolve.

She said traffic and commute times formed an important part of the overall school-day experience, particularly when long journeys can leave children tired before classes even begin.

“We are always open to reviewing our timings in response to the changing needs of our students and families. Traffic and commute times are an important part of the overall school-day experience, and we recognise that a long journey can affect a child's energy and wellbeing even before the school day begins.”

But Umar stressed that any change would have to be carefully planned around learning time, transport and family routines.

One option she believes could make a meaningful difference is staggering start times between schools in the same area.

“The biggest difference would come from staggered school start times, particularly across schools in the same locality. Even a 15–30 minute variation in start and finish times could help spread peak traffic and reduce lengthy commutes.

“We should also avoid unnecessarily early starts for younger children, as adequate sleep and a calm start to the day are essential for their wellbeing. The priority should be to adjust the timing of the school day, not reduce learning time.”

Umar said schools would also be willing to work with KHDA and other schools to explore practical solutions if greater flexibility could ease congestion.

Later starts already part of one Dubai school's model

At Bloom World Academy, flexibility in timings is already built into the school model. The school begins its core day at 9am, with the later start introduced to give families greater flexibility and allow students to arrive rested and ready to learn.

“In our school, a later start is already part of the school model, with the school day beginning at 9am. This was introduced deliberately to give families greater flexibility in the morning and to support students in arriving at school rested, prepared and ready to learn.”

The school also offers an earlier extended option from 8am for families who need it, while retaining a full school day from 9am to 4pm.

“Flexibility has been part of our approach since its inception. The core school day runs from 9am to 4pm, while families who need an earlier start can access extended options from 8am, giving parents greater choice around drop-off while maintaining a full and structured school day.”

The school said the model was designed to give children more time in the morning without compromising academic rigour.

However, Al Diyafah High School principal Neetha Shetty said changing school timings could have different effects depending on where schools are located and the traffic patterns around them.

“Traffic congestion is definitely a matter of concern for families across Dubai. However, traffic patterns are currently quite predictable because most schools operate within a similar start and finish window. Greater flexibility in school timings could help some schools and families, but its impact would depend on the location and surrounding traffic patterns.”

Shetty also pointed to an often-overlooked issue - the impact on parents and school staff whose children attend schools operating on different schedules.

“Any change should also consider the wellbeing of students, staff, and their families. For instance, staff may have children attending other schools with different timings, which could create challenges for family routines.”

She said shifting the school day may also require institutions to build in a lunch break, potentially resulting in students spending more time at school rather than reducing the length of their day.

“Flexibility is certainly worth exploring, but it needs to be considered holistically, ensuring that any change genuinely benefits families while protecting learning time, student wellbeing, and the practical realities of school operations.”

Dubai school timing changes must put student wellbeing first, says KHDA Dubai looking at alternative ways of schooling; new models in pilot testing UAE teenagers reluctant to start school day? Experts explain when parents should worry

ALSO READ