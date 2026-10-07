Dubai Shared Housing: Step-By-Step Guide To Registering A Property

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai has issued new rules for shared housing and has given property owners and operators a year to comply with the new regulations. Under the new circular that Dubai Municipality has released, shared housing will be divided into two categories: individual and family accommodation

Shared housing is only allowed in approved areas, with Dubai Municipality identifying more than 44 areas so far, including Al Souq Al Kabeer, Al Ras, Al Warqa 1, Al Barsha 1, Al Muraqqabat and Al Rigga. More areas will be announced later.

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Properties on major tourist and commercial streets, such as Bani Yas Road, Sheikh Zayed Road, Jumeirah Road and Al Wasl Road, can only be used for family housing, not individual housing.

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Here is how property owners and operators can apply for a shared housing permit:

Step 1: Check if the building is in an approved area

First, the property owner must check whether the building or villa is located in one of the 44 approved areas. If it is not, then they cannot register it for shared housing.

Step 2: Choose one category

The entire building or villa must be used for only one category - either individual housing or family housing. Two categories of housing cannot be mixed in the same property.

Step 3: Meet the space requirements

Each person must have at least 5 square metres of bedroom space. In family housing, each family must have a separate bedroom with its own bathroom.

Kitchens must provide at least 1 square metre per occupant.

There should be at least one bathroom for every four occupants if toilet and shower are combined. If separate, one toilet for every four occupants and one shower for every six occupants.

Bicycle parking must equal to at least 10 per cent of the building's total occupants.

Step 4: Get a building permit

Once these conditions are met, owners must obtain a building permit for shared housing. This applies to both new buildings and existing buildings or villas which need to be modified. They must apply through the Dubai Building Platform using an appointed engineering consultancy.

These consultancy offices will receive training on the electronic services for issuing shared housing permits.

Step 5: Submit the documents

The engineering consultancy must include all plans and information, such as building numbers, apartment and room numbers, their areas, categories of occupants and occupancy rates. They must also confirm that the building meets fire safety, sanitary, environmental and security requirements.

Step 6: Get the shared housing permit

Once the completion certificate is issued, a shared housing permit will be granted. This permit includes all information needed by the Dubai Land Department, which allows tenancy contracts to be issued for occupants. It was earlier also announced that the emirate will introduce a dedicated rental index for shared housing.

Step 7: Renew the permit

The permit is valid for one year and can be renewed. Applicants may request a two-year permit as well. Building owners and operators must apply for renewal at least 30 days before it expires.

Applicants have until September 8, 2027, to regularise their status. This grace period does not cover building violations or unauthorised changes of use. Violations may result in fines ranging from Dh500 to Dh500,000.

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