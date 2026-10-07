Unionpay International Mobile-Wallet Partners Join UPIHIVEX Network To Unlock Cross-Border Payments

The HIVEX®️ Network is a blockchain-based international mobile payment solution designed to enable interoperability between cross-border QR and NFC payment networks.

- Ling Wu, Founder and CEO of TBCASoft

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TBCASoft, the developer of the HIVEX ® payment network, and UnionPay International (“UPI”), today announced that the Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited, Shinhan Bank (South Korea),Hong Leong Bank (Malaysia) and Khan Bank (Mongolia) will be among the first UnionPay partners to join the UPI–HIVEX network-to-network arrangement, enabling inbound cross-border payments in Japan. In addition, more than 20 other Mainland China mobile-wallets within the UnionPay ecosystem are planned to be enabled under the same framework.

This follows the network-to-network cooperation agreement announced by TBCASoft and UnionPay on April 20, 2026, which established a scalable framework for cross-ecosystem payment interoperability between UnionPay's user-side ecosystem and HIVEX's merchant-side ecosystem. Under the arrangement, participating UnionPay partner wallets will access merchant-acceptance through their existing relationship and integration with UnionPay, who in turn, leverages the UPI–HIVEX framework for merchant-side connectivity.

Users of the participating UnionPay partners will be able to make QR code-based mobile-wallet payments at participating merchant endpoints enabled through HIVEX, including acceptance points connected by HIVEX's local partner. The arrangement is designed to support both Customer Present Mode (“CPM”) and Merchant Present Mode (“MPM”) QR payment experiences, creating a practical and scalable path for cross-border wallet acceptance in one of Asia's most important travel destinations.

“The enablement of UnionPay partner wallets under the UPI–HIVEX arrangement is an important next step in demonstrating that HIVEX is exponentially scalable,” said Ling Wu, Founder and CEO of TBCASoft.“By connecting UnionPay's extensive partner wallets with HIVEX's acceptance footprint, we are enabling hundreds of millions of international travellers to pay effortlessly using their home mobile-wallets, while expanding consumer reach for local merchants everywhere.”

Importantly, the arrangement preserves the sovereignty of each participating ecosystem. Under the HIVEX federated operating framework and the UPI–HIVEX network-to-network structure, UnionPay partner wallets, UnionPay, and HIVEX acceptance-side participants each maintain their respective governance, compliance obligations, and existing network responsibilities while achieving payment interoperability across networks.

The parties are working toward enabling more UnionPay partner wallets, subject to required business alignment, technical readiness, testing, certification, compliance review, and implementation planning.

About HIVEX

HIVEX, is an innovative federated payment framework designed to enable interoperability across payment ecosystems while allowing participants to maintain their own governance, compliance structures, and commercial relationships. HIVEX connects acceptance partners, mobile-wallet ecosystems, and payment networks to enable scalable payment interoperability across markets and form factors.

TBCASoft, Inc.

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UnionPay International Mobile-Wallet Partners Join UPI–HIVEX Network to Unlock Cross-Border Payments News Provided By TBCASoft, Inc. October 08, 2026, 01:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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