Simple Moving Company Expands Senior Relocation Support In Los Angeles For Downsizing And Assisted Living Moves

Simple Moving Company

Simple Moving expands its Los Angeles senior moving service with patient crews, full packing, and transparent hourly rates for downsizing and care transitions.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Simple Moving Company, a licensed and insured moving company serving Los Angeles, Orange County, and the San Fernando Valley, has expanded its senior relocation support for Los Angeles residents moving into smaller homes, assisted living communities, or the homes of family members. The service is built around a slower, more supported process than a standard household move, and it is available at the same published hourly rates the company uses across its residential work. Families searching for local movers in Los Angeles who can handle a later-life transition now have a dedicated option with no deposit required.A senior move is rarely just a change of address. It usually involves decades of belongings in a home the person has lived in for years, decisions about what stays and what goes, and a destination with far less square footage. It is also frequently time-sensitive, coordinated around a care facility's move-in date or a family member's travel schedule. Rushing that process creates stress and raises the chance of something important being packed wrong or left behind. Simple Moving's senior relocation crews are trained to work at the customer's pace, to confirm decisions rather than assume them, and to handle fragile and sentimental items with extra care.The expanded support includes patient packing and unpacking, furniture disassembly and reassembly, loading and unloading, and placement of furniture in the new residence so the customer is not left unpacking alone. Protective packing for furniture, electronics, mirrors, and fragile items is included at no extra charge, along with the use of moving blankets, wardrobe boxes, shrink wrap, tape, dollies, tools, and straps. For families clearing out a larger home, hauling and removal is available for items that are not making the move. Specialty handling covers pianos, gym equipment, and items over 300 pounds.Simple Moving publishes its Los Angeles crew rates directly on its site. Two movers and a truck start at $129 per hour cash or $139 per hour on credit, three movers and a truck at $169 or $179, and four movers and a truck at $209 or $229, with a three-hour minimum on local moves. Long distance relocations over 250 miles are quoted at a flat rate on dedicated trucks. There is no deposit to book and no cancellation fee, which matters for senior moves where a facility move-in date can shift on short notice. An online moving cost calculator and free quotes are available before anything is scheduled.Crews work across Los Angeles regularly and plan around the conditions that complicate moves in the city, including traffic, parking restrictions, hillside access, and high-rise or senior community building rules. Many assisted living facilities and managed buildings require a certificate of insurance before a move can proceed, and Simple Moving issues COIs on request. The company operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, so families coordinating across time zones can reach the team when they need to.Simple Moving operates under USDOT 3126394 and CAL-T 191762, and is fully licensed and insured for residential and commercial work in California. Families comparing any moving company in Los Angeles are encouraged to verify both numbers before booking and to confirm what a quoted rate does and does not include.About Simple Moving CompanySimple Moving is a licensed and insured Los Angeles moving company offering local moving, long distance moving, residential and commercial relocations, senior moving, labor-only help, last-minute moves, packing, and specialty item handling across Los Angeles, Orange County, and the San Fernando Valley. To request a free quote for senior moving services in Los Angeles.

Assel Kudabayeva

Simple Moving Company

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Simple Moving Company Expands Senior Relocation Support in Los Angeles for Downsizing and Assisted Living Moves News Provided By Rotate Digital October 08, 2026, 01:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Social Media



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