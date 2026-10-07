White House Hails PM Modi-Trump Relationship, Says India Is One Of US' Strongest Allies

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Oct 8 (IANS) The White House has described India as one of America's strongest allies and credited the personal relationship between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with strengthening bilateral ties, as the Indian leader completed 25 years in public office.

"India is one of the United States' strongest allies, which has been bolstered by President Trump's good relationship with Prime Minister Modi," White House spokesperson Anna Kelly told IANS on Wednesday (local time).

The statement came in response to a question from IANS seeking the White House's assessment of PM Modi's 25 years in public life and his relationship with the US President.

PM Modi completed the milestone on October 7, marking a quarter-century since he first assumed office as Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001.

The White House's response placed particular emphasis on the personal relationship between the two leaders, even as India and the United States continue to navigate differences on trade and other policy issues.

The statement did not announce any new bilateral initiative or policy decision.

PM Modi served as Gujarat Chief Minister from October 7, 2001, until May 2014, when he became India's Prime Minister following the Bharatiya Janata Party's victory in the general election.

India and the United States have developed extensive cooperation in defence, technology, trade and strategic affairs over successive administrations, although the two countries do not have a formal mutual defence treaty.

PM Modi's tenure has also been marked by an expanded international profile for India, with the government pursuing greater diplomatic engagement, stronger relations with major powers and a prominent role for India in the Global South.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday marked 25 years in office of continuous service as the head of government, leaders from around the world congratulated him on the milestone and praised his leadership, describing it as a "rare achievement in any democracy" and a "powerful testament" to the confidence that the people of India have in him.

The Prime Minister thanked world leaders for their warm wishes and expressed readiness to continue strengthening cooperation.