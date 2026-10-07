New Crypto: Alphapepe Presale Nears $3M Raised While Ethereum Price Prediction Points To $6,000

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONACO, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New crypto AlphaPepe has crossed $2.91 million raised and is now closing in on the $3 million presale milestone as more buyers enter before $ALPE reaches public exchanges. The project has also crossed 12,300 holders, with more than 100 new holders joining daily.









The fundraising run is backed by more than hype. AlphaSwap is already live in Early Access, Auto-Trade registration is open, and AlphaPepe is being built by an ex-Shibarium developer. With only a few days left until the fifth CEX partnership reveal, online communities are also debating whether a Tier 1 exchange or even Binance could eventually enter the picture.

Ethereum price prediction headlines are meanwhile turning toward $6,000 as corporate ETH accumulation and institutional demand strengthen.

AlphaPepe Crosses $2.91M as $3M Moves Into Sight

AlphaPepe has crossed $2.91 million raised, putting the $3 million mark directly ahead. The important part for retail is that this capital is arriving while $ALPE remains in presale, before an exchange chart has had the chance to price the token publicly.

The holder base is expanding alongside the raise. AlphaPepe has crossed 12,300 holders, with more than 100 new holders reportedly joining each day. That gives the fundraising momentum more weight because the crowd itself keeps getting larger.

At the current $0.03269 presale price, buyers are still entering before AlphaPepe reaches its first public-market cycle.

AlphaSwap Gives the Fundraising Story More Weight

AlphaPepe is not asking buyers to wait for every product feature. AlphaSwap is already live in Early Access, giving holders access to the project's AI DEX ecosystem while the presale is still running.

Auto-Trade registration is also open, with Claude Fable 5.1 integrated into the system and $ALPE used as credits for AI and Auto-Trade functionality. That gives the $2.91 million raise more substance than a meme narrative alone.

The developer background strengthens that story. AlphaPepe is being built by an ex-Shibarium developer, giving the project a more established technical angle than anonymous or roadmap-only launches.

Fifth CEX Reveal Adds Another Catalyst Before $3M

The fundraising milestone is arriving only days before AlphaPepe reveals its fifth CEX partnership. Four CEX partnerships have already been announced, while online communities are speculating over whether the fifth name could be a Tier 1 exchange.

Binance is one of the names being discussed as the countdown gets shorter. The reveal itself is the confirmed catalyst, while the exchange identity remains the part retail is trying to guess.

That timing matters. AlphaPepe is approaching $3 million raised while its exchange network is still expanding and the next CEX name has not yet been revealed.

Ethereum Price Prediction Points to $6,000

Ethereum has regained momentum after a strong three-month recovery, while corporate accumulation continues to support the long-term ETH story. BitMine recently increased its treasury to more than 6 million ETH, representing roughly 4.9% of Ethereum's supply, with more than 5 million ETH already staked.

Institutional forecasts are also turning stronger, with Citi recently lifting its 12-month ETH target to $3,028. A move toward $6,000 would require another major breakout, but continued treasury accumulation, staking demand and stronger crypto liquidity keep that target in the retail conversation.

Ethereum is already fighting for its next major cycle expansion. AlphaPepe sits much earlier, approaching $3 million raised while its AI DEX, exchange network and holder base continue growing before public price discovery begins.

AlphaPepe Nears $3M With More Than Presale Hype

The next headline number for AlphaPepe is simple: $3 million raised.

But the stronger story is what sits behind that number. More than 12,300 holders are onboard, AlphaSwap is already live in Early Access, Auto-Trade registration is open, and an ex-Shibarium developer is helping build the ecosystem.

Now add the fifth CEX reveal only days away and growing online discussion around whether a Tier 1 venue such as Binance could eventually be involved. AlphaPepe is approaching $3 million with several catalysts developing before the first public exchange chart appears.

Ethereum traders are watching whether ETH can make another major run toward $6,000. AlphaPepe buyers are watching an earlier growth story move toward its next milestone while the product, community and exchange footprint expand together.

FAQs

What is AlphaSwap?

AlphaSwap is AlphaPepe's AI DEX, which is already live in Early Access. Auto-Trade registration is also open, with $ALPE used as credits for AI and Auto-Trade functionality.

What is the Ethereum price prediction?

Ethereum price prediction points toward $6,000 in a strong bull cycle if corporate accumulation, staking demand and broader crypto liquidity continue strengthening.

How much has AlphaPepe raised?

AlphaPepe has crossed $2.91 million raised and is now approaching the $3 million presale milestone.

Contact:

Jack Duffy

...

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