Canada Says Ready To Be Reliable Partner India Needs (IANS Exclusive)

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Oct 8 (IANS) Canada is positioning itself as a long-term supplier of energy, critical minerals and aerospace products to India as the two countries hold a fifth round of negotiations on a comprehensive trade agreement, the Canadian government has told IANS.

"India is one of the fastest-growing major economies in the world, with growth of about 7 per cent a year, and there are real commercial and investment opportunities between Canada and India that would support businesses and workers on both sides," Global Affairs Canada told IANS in a response to a question.

The statement comes as Canadian and Indian negotiators hold Round 5 of talks toward a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, or CEPA, this week.

Canada and India have set a goal of concluding negotiations by the end of 2026.

"The talks build on the momentum of Minister Sidhu's visit to Mumbai two weeks ago, and his discussions with Minister Goyal at the G20," Global Affairs Canada said, referring to Canadian International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

The two ministers met last week on the sidelines of the G20 Trade Ministers' Meeting in Milwaukee, where they discussed progress in the CEPA negotiations ahead of the current round.

The Canadian government said the latest negotiations also build on progress earlier this year, when Sidhu hosted Goyal and a large Indian business delegation for the Trade and Investment Forum.

Energy is emerging as a significant part of Ottawa's pitch to India.

"India's energy needs are expected to grow by 70 per cent by 2035, and Canada is ready to help meet them," Global Affairs Canada told IANS.

It pointed to LNG Canada Phase 2, saying the project has secured $33 billion in investment and would help make Canada one of the world's five largest LNG exporters within five years.

Canada is also highlighting nuclear energy.

In March, India and Canadian uranium producer Cameco signed a $2.6 billion agreement to supply nearly 22 million pounds of uranium for India's nuclear energy requirements through 2035, according to the Canadian government.

Aerospace is another sector Ottawa sees as offering substantial opportunities.

"India will also need 2,000 new aircraft in the coming years, and Canada's aerospace industry is ready to deliver," Global Affairs Canada said.

"From energy to critical minerals to aerospace, Canada is ready to be the reliable partner India needs."

Ottawa said Sidhu is focused on concluding an agreement that opens new opportunities for companies and workers in both countries while building a stronger long-term economic relationship.

The two countries have set a target of increasing annual two-way trade to $70 billion by 2030.

Two-way goods and services trade stood at $30.4 billion in 2025, including $13.6 billion in merchandise trade, according to Canadian government figures. Canadian merchandise exports to India were $3.9 billion, while imports from India totalled $9.7 billion.

The negotiations are unfolding alongside a broader improvement in Canada-India engagement.

Canada is also preparing to send a Team Canada Trade Mission to India from October 12 to 17 as Ottawa seeks to expand commercial ties and diversify trade beyond the United States.