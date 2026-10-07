403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Announces Prices Of XR300 L & XR300 Rally
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, October 7, 2026: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) today announced the prices and opened bookings for the new Honda XR300 L and Honda XR300 Rally. Unveiled as part of HMSI's expanded 10-product portfolio in July 2026, the two motorcycles reinforce Honda's Make-in-India for the World commitment, while strengthening its adventure offering for riders seeking versatility across on-road and off-road conditions.
The Honda XR300 L has been priced at ₹1,83,000 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). It combines everyday versatility with trail-focused capability. The Honda XR300 Rally has been priced at ₹2,08,000 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). Inspired by Honda's rally heritage, it offers touring-focused comfort and wind protection for longer journeys across varied terrain.
Both models will be available exclusively through authorised Honda BigWing dealerships across the country. Bookings are now open for ₹5,000 through the HMSI website and the Honda BigWing dealer network.
Honda XR300 L – Built for Everyday and Off-Road Adventure
The Honda XR300 L is designed for riders who want to explore off-road conditions while retaining everyday usability. Its light and agile character supports confident riding across mud, gravel, sand and rocky terrain, while remaining suitable for everyday city rides. The XR300 L will be available in Extreme Red and Shasta White.
Specifications:
293.5cc air-cooled engine with oil cooler
Honda Selectable Torque Control
Pro-Link Rear Suspension
Front and rear disc brakes
Switchable dual-channel ABS
Assist Slipper Clutch
Honda XR300 Rally – Conquer Every Journey
Born from Honda's rally heritage, the Honda XR300 Rally is built for riders seeking long-distance touring and mixed-terrain capability. With touring-focused comfort, wind protection and rally-inspired styling, it is designed to support journeys across both on-road and off-road conditions. The XR300 Rally will be available in Extreme Red and True Black.
Specifications:
293.5cc air-cooled engine with oil cooler
TFT meter with Honda RoadSync
Honda Selectable Torque Control
Pro-Link Rear Suspension
Front and rear disc brakes
Switchable dual-channel ABS
Assist Slipper Clutch
The introduction of the XR300 L and XR300 Rally further advances the rollout of HMSI's Make-in-India product portfolio. By bringing Honda's globally established adventure DNA closer to Indian customers, HMSI is expanding customer choice across everyday riding, weekend trails, long-distance touring and mixed-terrain exploration.
About HMSI:
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Japan. Founded in 1948, Honda Motor is a global leader in two-wheelers with a diverse portfolio spanning automobiles, motorcycles, power products, marine, and aviation, with a strong presence across continents.
Rooted in Honda's philosophy of delivering the joy of mobility, HMSI brings world-class engineering and innovation to India. The company manufactures motorcycles and scooters for domestic and export markets. It operates four plants in Manesar, Tapukara, Narsapura, and Vithalapur, and serves more than 76 million customers through a network of over 7,000 touchpoints.
The Honda XR300 L has been priced at ₹1,83,000 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). It combines everyday versatility with trail-focused capability. The Honda XR300 Rally has been priced at ₹2,08,000 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). Inspired by Honda's rally heritage, it offers touring-focused comfort and wind protection for longer journeys across varied terrain.
Both models will be available exclusively through authorised Honda BigWing dealerships across the country. Bookings are now open for ₹5,000 through the HMSI website and the Honda BigWing dealer network.
Honda XR300 L – Built for Everyday and Off-Road Adventure
The Honda XR300 L is designed for riders who want to explore off-road conditions while retaining everyday usability. Its light and agile character supports confident riding across mud, gravel, sand and rocky terrain, while remaining suitable for everyday city rides. The XR300 L will be available in Extreme Red and Shasta White.
Specifications:
293.5cc air-cooled engine with oil cooler
Honda Selectable Torque Control
Pro-Link Rear Suspension
Front and rear disc brakes
Switchable dual-channel ABS
Assist Slipper Clutch
Honda XR300 Rally – Conquer Every Journey
Born from Honda's rally heritage, the Honda XR300 Rally is built for riders seeking long-distance touring and mixed-terrain capability. With touring-focused comfort, wind protection and rally-inspired styling, it is designed to support journeys across both on-road and off-road conditions. The XR300 Rally will be available in Extreme Red and True Black.
Specifications:
293.5cc air-cooled engine with oil cooler
TFT meter with Honda RoadSync
Honda Selectable Torque Control
Pro-Link Rear Suspension
Front and rear disc brakes
Switchable dual-channel ABS
Assist Slipper Clutch
The introduction of the XR300 L and XR300 Rally further advances the rollout of HMSI's Make-in-India product portfolio. By bringing Honda's globally established adventure DNA closer to Indian customers, HMSI is expanding customer choice across everyday riding, weekend trails, long-distance touring and mixed-terrain exploration.
About HMSI:
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Japan. Founded in 1948, Honda Motor is a global leader in two-wheelers with a diverse portfolio spanning automobiles, motorcycles, power products, marine, and aviation, with a strong presence across continents.
Rooted in Honda's philosophy of delivering the joy of mobility, HMSI brings world-class engineering and innovation to India. The company manufactures motorcycles and scooters for domestic and export markets. It operates four plants in Manesar, Tapukara, Narsapura, and Vithalapur, and serves more than 76 million customers through a network of over 7,000 touchpoints.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment