Sliding Scale Fee Calculator For Therapists Launched By Easy Mind Care LLC

MENAFN - GetNews) It is a free online tool that lets therapists turn a client's income, their full fee, and their own sustainable minimum into a defensible reduced-fee range, so every sliding-scale request stops becoming a one-off judgment call. No signup or login is required - therapists can try it today at easymindcare/tools/sliding-scale-fee-calculator.

Gastonia, North Carolina - October 7, 2026 - Easy Mind Care LLC today released its Sliding Scale Fee Calculator, a free web tool for solo and small-practice therapists who offer reduced fees but want to set them with a consistent method instead of improvising on a case-by-case basis. The tool is available immediately, with no account, no paywall, and no client data stored.

Sliding-scale pricing is common in mental health care, but the math behind it is rarely written down. When a client asks for a lower rate, many therapists respond with a number that depends on the moment - how the request was worded, how busy the practice is that week, how bad the discount looked in hindsight. The result is inconsistent fees for similar situations, discounts that quietly erode income, and reduced-fee spots that disappear faster than intended.

The calculator works from five numbers the therapist already knows: their standard session fee, the lowest fee they can hold without financial strain, the client's annual or household income, how many sessions the client expects per month, and a target share of monthly income the therapist considers a reasonable therapy budget (many practitioners plan around 4 to 8 percent). From those inputs the tool produces a recommended fee range and midpoint, shows how large the discount is compared with the standard fee, and shows what share of the client's income therapy would take at both the standard and the reduced rate. When the affordability math would fall below the therapist's floor, the range is clamped to it - the tool never suggests a fee the practice cannot sustain.

"Sliding scale only works when you can explain the number the same way every time. The point is not to hand out bigger discounts - it is to make the discounts you do give repeatable, fair, and survivable for the practice," said Kostiantyn Rachytelnyi, founder of EasyMindCare. "This calculator gives therapists a starting range they can defend to themselves, and a structure for the conversation with the client."

The tool is free and asks for no email or sign-up, consistent with the company's growing library of free calculators, generators, and templates for therapists, which includes a superbill generator, a Good Faith Estimate generator, a no-show cost calculator, and a private-practice salary calculator. EasyMindCare makes money through its practice management platform, not through paid tools, so the calculator carries no upsell gate.

About Easy Mind Care LLC

Founded on February 18, 2026, and headquartered in Gastonia, North Carolina, Easy Mind Care LLC builds EasyMindCare, a HIPAA-compliant EHR and practice management platform for solo and small mental health practices. The platform combines clinical notes, scheduling, billing, client intake, SMS reminders, and telehealth in one system, with plans from $9.99/month to a one-time lifetime purchase and group plans supporting up to 10 therapists. The company's core mission is to make professional practice software affordable and ownable for independent therapists, so the tools they depend on never become a subscription they can never escape.