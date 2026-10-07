MENAFN - GetNews) Tony Poll, founder of 2MAD Agency, shares more than 15 years of business and marketing experience through consultations, webinars, masterclasses, and the upcoming book, YOU DID IT WRONG! The Marketing Perspective You Are Missing.

Los Angeles, California - October 7, 2026 - Tony Poll, a Los Angeles-based entrepreneur, author, business growth consultant, and founder of 2MAD Agency, is developing educational resources to help small business owners make marketing clearer and their businesses easier to manage. These resources include POLY Score, a marketing measurement framework created by Tony Poll, and the upcoming book, YOU DID IT WRONG! The Marketing Perspective You Are Missing.

Tony Poll lives and works in Los Angeles, California, helping startups and established businesses strengthen their positioning, attract customers, and build coordinated growth strategies. Through consultations, webinars, and masterclasses, Tony Poll shares practical knowledge, tools, and perspectives intended to help business owners navigate changing market conditions and make better use of their time and resources.

Tony Poll's Background in Business Growth and Marketing

Tony Poll brings more than 15 years of experience building businesses and leading growth strategies across technology, eCommerce, and service industries. Tony Poll's expertise combines business strategy, marketing, creative direction, and digital infrastructure to connect customer acquisition with the broader business experience.

As the founder of 2MAD Agency in Los Angeles, Tony Poll works with businesses on branding, web development, content and video production, advertising, and customer retention. Tony Poll's professional portfolio includes work with well-known international brands across multiple industries.

This experience informs Tony Poll's approach to consulting and education: examining how positioning, messaging, customer behavior, and marketing execution work together to support growth.

Tony Poll Creates POLY Score

Tony Poll is the creator of POLY Score, also known as Poly Brand Score, a developing marketing measurement framework covering five dimensions: Attraction, Desire, Action, Purchase, and Loyalty.

POLY Score is designed to help business owners examine the relationship between customer perceptions and buying behavior. Each dimension is assessed separately, providing a way to distinguish between attracting attention, generating purchase interest, encouraging action, converting visitors into buyers, and earning repeat business.

Through POLY Score, Tony Poll encourages business owners to examine the broader customer journey alongside individual campaign metrics. The framework is intended to support clearer questions about where marketing efforts may need improvement and which parts of the customer experience deserve closer attention.

Tony Poll's Upcoming Book: YOU DID IT WRONG!

Tony Poll is the author of the upcoming book, YOU DID IT WRONG! The Marketing Perspective You Are Missing. The book explores how assumptions about branding, advertising, websites, and sales can prevent business owners from understanding what customers need before making a purchase.

Drawing on Tony Poll's professional experience, the book examines why marketing activity does not always produce business growth. Topics include customer perception, positioning, purchasing behavior, website experience, conversion, and loyalty.

Tony Poll is developing the book to help readers recognize overlooked problems, reconsider familiar approaches, and connect marketing decisions with practical business goals. POLY Score forms part of that broader perspective.

Tony Poll's Consultations, Webinars, and Masterclasses

Alongside agency work and writing, Tony Poll provides business and marketing consultations and conducts webinars and masterclasses. These educational activities focus on helping small business owners understand complex marketing concepts and apply them to everyday decisions.

Tony Poll's work addresses challenges such as communicating a business's value, choosing where to focus a limited budget, improving the customer experience, and connecting marketing activities into a consistent growth strategy.

The purpose of Tony Poll's educational work is to share knowledge and tools that make running a business more manageable. Tony Poll continues to develop these resources to help owners reduce unnecessary complexity, make informed decisions, and create more room to focus on their customers and long-term goals.

About Tony Poll

Tony Poll is a founder, entrepreneur, author, and business growth consultant living and working in Los Angeles, California. With more than 15 years of experience across technology, eCommerce, and service industries, Tony Poll combines business strategy, marketing, creative direction, and digital infrastructure. Tony Poll is the founder of 2MAD Agency, creator of POLY Score, and author of the upcoming book, YOU DID IT WRONG! The Marketing Perspective You Are Missing. Through consultations, webinars, and masterclasses, Tony Poll helps small business owners better understand marketing and simplify their approach to growth.