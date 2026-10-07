Lofi Worlds Launches A Free Lofi Website For Studying With 45 Animated Space Worlds

MENAFN - GetNews)"The Sun Window on Lofi Worlds: a ship's cabin with a listener in headphones and a cat on the sill, looking out at the Sun as flares rise off its edge."The browser-based music site plays original sci-fi lofi inside pixel-art and painted space scenes, with no ads and no sign-up. It launched on Product Hunt on October 4, 2026.

United States - October 7, 2026 - Lofi Worlds, a free lofi website for studying, launched on Product Hunt on October 4, 2026. The site plays original sci-fi lofi music inside 45 animated space worlds, from Saturn's rings to a black hole, and runs in any web browser with no ads and no sign-up.

Each song plays inside a moving scene. Twenty-nine of the worlds are pixel art drawn in code from real mission imagery, including Saturn's rings, a hurricane turning on Earth, the Pillars of Creation and a black hole. Sixteen are painted spaceship windows, from the Sun out to a black hole, all seen from the same cabin, where a listener in headphones nods along to the beat and a cat sits on the sill.

The music is more than 30 original songs of slow, dark sci-fi lofi that crossfade into one another. Every world adds its own ambient layer, such as rain, wind, crickets or a station hum, with its own volume slider, so listeners can set the mix for a long study session or for sleep. A guided tour plays one song per world as it travels outward from the Sun.

“I wanted lofi that sounds like being alone on a space station at 3 a.m.,” said Jim Hunt, the creator of Lofi Worlds.“Most of the worlds are real places, and the music never stops for an ad.”

The pixel worlds and the Mercury Window are free for everyone. An optional membership, $3 a month, opens the other 15 painted windows and lets members save favorite songs and build playlists. Through October, members can also switch on a Halloween theme with its own set of songs.

Lofi Worlds is available now at . The Product Hunt launch page is at .

About Lofi Worlds

Lofi Worlds is a free lofi music website where every song plays inside an animated space world. It offers 45 worlds, more than 30 original sci-fi lofi songs and ambient sound that listeners can mix for long study sessions and late nights. Learn more at .