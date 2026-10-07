MENAFN - GetNews)"Barky Lounge: Best Dog Groomer in Miami"CX Research Institute published a comparative study of ten Miami dog grooming providers, the best dog groomer in Miami research report for 2026. It found that six of the ten publish only a single starting price or no grooming prices at all, while two publish size-based pricing grids. Barky Lounge in Edgewater ranked first at 87 out of 100. The publisher has a commercial relationship with Barky Lounge.

Miami, FL - October 07, 2026 - Barky Lounge, a dog grooming salon and pet store in Miami's Edgewater neighborhood, ranked first in an independent comparative study of ten dog grooming providers serving the Miami market. The study, Best Dog Groomer in Miami, Florida (2026): A Research-Based Comparative Analysis, was published by CX Research Institute and applies a documented 100-point scoring framework to publicly available information.

The study attributes the ranking to a published price grid accounting for both dog size and coat type, operating hours of 9:00am to 8:00pm seven days a week, disclosed one-dog-at-a-time handling, free on-site parking, and combined grooming and retail operations at a single location.

The same report documents areas where the salon trailed its competitors. It notes that Barky Lounge publishes no individual groomer names, photographs, or certifications, and that retail products are sold in store only with no online ordering option.

Study finding: most Miami providers do not publish full prices

The study's principal finding concerns pricing disclosure across the Miami market rather than any individual provider. Of the ten providers evaluated, two publish pricing grids organized by dog size, one publishes starting prices by service tier, and one publishes package descriptions with itemized add-on charges. The remaining six publish either a single starting or trial price or no grooming pricing at all, directing prospective customers to call for a quote.

The report describes this as a defensible commercial practice, since final grooming cost genuinely depends on size, coat type, and coat condition. It also observes that the practice places the burden of comparison on the consumer, particularly for owners of large or high-maintenance breeds, where the difference between an advertised starting price and a final invoice can be substantial. For owners searching for the best dog groomer in Miami, this means a like-for-like comparison before booking is often not possible from the providers' own websites.

A related finding concerns add-on charges. Dematting, deshedding, and hand scissoring are the services most likely to increase a final bill, and the study found that fewer providers publish rates for these than publish base prices.

Additional findings

Operating hours vary across the market. The study found that one provider posts daily hours from 9:00am to 8:00pm, while others close one day per week or restrict weekend access.

Handling models are disclosed more often than drying methods. Several providers describe cage-free environments or one-at-a-time handling. Fewer describe how dogs are dried, which the report identifies as a consequential variable in a subtropical climate, where moisture retained close to the skin contributes to matting and irritation.

Credentials are rarely published. The report notes that Florida does not mandate state-level certification for dog groomers, and that no provider in the study publishes individual groomer certifications or license numbers. This leaves consumers to evaluate providers on observable transparency signals rather than a verifiable credential.

Study methodology

CX Research Institute evaluated providers across five weighted categories: Grooming Skill and Service Transparency (25 points), Operational Professionalism and Trust Signals (20 points), Handling, Animal Welfare, and Client Experience (20 points), Pricing Transparency and Value Positioning (20 points), and Operational Infrastructure and Service Breadth (15 points).

The selection universe was drawn from providers appearing beyond the first page of search results, in order to surface operating practices a typical consumer might otherwise overlook. Data was collected from provider websites and publicly visible business listings. Review counts and star ratings were excluded on the grounds that they are volatile and not independently auditable. Where a provider published limited information, the report states the limitation and applies conservative scoring rather than inferring facts that were not disclosed.

The study evaluates businesses as operational entities rather than individual practitioners, and does not assess grooming outcomes or individual customer experiences.

Disclosure

CX Research Institute discloses a commercial relationship with Barky Lounge. The disclosure appears at the top of the published report and again in its Limitations section. The scoring framework, category weightings, and evaluation criteria were documented in full, applied uniformly across all ten providers, and the report records trade-offs for every provider evaluated, including the highest ranked.

The full study is available from CX Research Institute at Best Dog Groomer in Miami

About Barky Lounge

Barky Lounge is a dog grooming salon and pet store located at 275 NE 18th St in Miami's Edgewater neighborhood, serving dog owners across Midtown, Brickell, Wynwood, and Downtown Miami. Opened in September 2024, it is open daily from 9:00am to 8:00pm with free parking on site, accepts all breeds and sizes, and takes walk-in nail trims when space allows. Every dog is groomed one at a time by the same groomer from check-in to pick-up, with pricing set by dog size and coat type, and the pet store carries premium dog food, treats, supplements, and supplies alongside an in-house bakery. Its stated aim is to provide consistent, individually handled grooming with pricing customers can understand before they book.