Automotive Steering Market Size To Reach USD 47.77 Billion By 2031, Driven By Vehicle Electrification And Advanced Steering Technologies Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)"Automotive Steering Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Automotive Steering Market offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Hyderabad – Oct 7th, 2026 - The automotive steering market is valued at USD 36.85 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 47.77 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.33% during the forecast period. The market is supported by the increasing adoption of advanced steering technologies across passenger and commercial vehicles.

Automotive steering systems are developing alongside changes in vehicle design, electrification, and driver assistance technologies. Automakers are focusing on steering solutions that improve vehicle control, driving comfort, and integration with modern vehicle systems.

The growing use of electronic and electrically assisted steering systems is creating opportunities for manufacturers to develop more efficient and adaptable solutions. These systems also support the integration of advanced vehicle functions and driver assistance features.

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Key Trends Shaping the Automotive Steering Market

Shift Toward Electric Power Steering: Electric power steering is gaining wider use as automakers seek steering systems that offer improved efficiency and better integration with electronic vehicle architectures. The technology also supports the development of modern vehicle functions.

Growing Vehicle Electrification: The expansion of electric vehicles is influencing steering system requirements. Steering technologies designed for electric powertrains are becoming increasingly important as vehicle manufacturers expand their electrified vehicle portfolios.

Integration With Advanced Driver Assistance Systems: The increasing adoption of advanced driver assistance systems is encouraging greater integration between steering systems and vehicle electronics. Steering technologies can support functions that require precise control and interaction with other electronic systems.

Development of Advanced Steering Technologies: Automotive manufacturers and steering system suppliers are focusing on technologies that can improve vehicle handling, comfort, and control. Continued development of electronically controlled steering solutions is expected to support market growth through the forecast period.

Automotive Steering Market Segmentation Analysis

By Type

Hydraulic Power Steering

Electric Power Steering

Electro-Hydraulic Power Steering

Manual Steering

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Component

Steering Column

Steering Wheel

Steering Gear

Other Components

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

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Automotive Steering Market Key Players and Competitive Landscape

The automotive steering market includes global automotive technology companies and steering system manufacturers competing through product development, technological capabilities, and relationships with vehicle manufacturers.

Key players include:

Robert Bosch GmbH

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited

JTEKT Corporation

NSK Ltd.

HL Mando Corporation

thyssenkrupp AG

Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

Conclusion

The automotive steering market is expected to grow from USD 36.85 billion in 2026 to USD 47.77 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.33%. The market is supported by the increasing adoption of electric power steering, vehicle electrification, and electronically integrated steering technologies.

The shift toward advanced vehicle architectures is creating new requirements for steering systems that can work with electronic controls and driver assistance technologies. Manufacturers are therefore focusing on solutions that provide efficiency, control, and compatibility with modern vehicles.

Overall, continued vehicle electrification and the adoption of advanced steering technologies are expected to support steady growth in the automotive steering market through 2031.

Industry Related Reports

Automotive Steering Wheel Market: The Automotive Steering Wheel Market is projected to grow from USD 36.41 billion in 2026 to USD 44.47 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.08% during the forecast period. The market's growth is driven by increasing vehicle production, rising demand for advanced steering systems, growing integration of safety and connectivity features, and the continued development of comfortable and technologically enhanced vehicle interiors.

Electric Power Steering Market: The Automotive Electric Power Steering Systems Market is projected to grow from USD 30.56 billion in 2026 to USD 38.86 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.92% during the forecast period. The market's growth is driven by increasing vehicle production, rising demand for fuel-efficient and responsive steering systems, growing adoption of electric and connected vehicles, and the integration of advanced steering technologies to improve vehicle safety, comfort, and efficiency.

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