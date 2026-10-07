EAM Jaishankar Meets Cote D'ivoire's Vice PM, Foreign Minister, Discusses Ways To Advance Ties

MENAFN - IANS) Abidjan, Oct 8 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar met Cote d'Ivoire's Vice Prime Minister and Defence Minister Tene Birahima Ouattara and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in defence and anti-terrorism.

Taking to X, EAM Jaishankar said, "Glad to meet Tene Birahima Ouattara, Vice Prime Minister and Defence Minister, Cote d'Ivoire. We spoke about our growing defence partnership, underpinned by mutual trust, capacity building and shared interests."

"Exchanged views on opportunities to further our cooperation in defence & anti-terrorism, including through training, capacity building and enhanced institutional exchanges," he added.

EAM Jaishankar arrived in Cote d'Ivoire on Wednesday (local time) after concluding a successful visit to Ghana.

He met Cote d'Ivoire's Foreign and International Cooperation Minister, Niale Kaba and held comprehensive discussions on advancing the partnership, including in trade, investment, infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare and people-to-people ties.

"Underlined that our people - centric cooperation will be driven by the priorities of Cote d'Ivoire. Also spoke about deepening our engagement in multilateral fora," the EAM said.

EAM Jaishankar also interacted with the alumni of the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC).

ITEC Programme is a flagship bilateral capacity-building platform administered by the Ministry of External Affairs. It partners with over 160 countries across Asia, Africa, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Caribbean, and the Pacific/Small Island nations.

Following the meeting, the EAM said, "Underlined how India's capacity-building initiatives are responding to demands and priorities of our partners. And are also nurturing human connections between our societies. Thank Koffi N'Guessan, Minister of National Education, Literacy and Technical Education, and a former ITEC alumni for joining."

Earlier this week, India and Cote d'Ivoire discussed opportunities to strengthen collaboration in skill development, vocational and technical education, knowledge sharing and capacity building.

The discussions took place during a meeting between India's Ambassador to Cote d'Ivoire, Ramesh Babu Lakshmanan and Cote d'Ivoire Minister of National Education, Literacy and Technical Education, N'Guessan Koffi.

"Ambassador Mr Ramesh Babu Lakshmanan met H.E. Dr N'Guessan Koffi, Minister of National Education, Literacy and Technical Education of Cote d'Ivoire. They discussed opportunities to strengthen collaboration in skill development, vocational and technical education, knowledge sharing and capacity building (ITEC)," the Indian Embassy in Cote d'Ivoire posted on X.

"The meeting also covered other issues of mutual interest and reaffirmed the shared commitment to further deepen India–Cote d'Ivoire cooperation in the field of education and human resource development," it added.