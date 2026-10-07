Govt Weighs Export Floor Price For Cotton Yarn To Ensure Domestic Supplies

The move comes against the backdrop of a surge in cotton yarn prices following US restrictions on cotton originating from China's Xinjiang region, where Washington alleges that Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities are subjected to forced labour.

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