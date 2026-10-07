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Govt Weighs Export Floor Price For Cotton Yarn To Ensure Domestic Supplies
(MENAFN- Live Mint) New Delhi: In a first, the government is vetting a proposal to levy a minimum export price (MEP) on cotton yarn to ensure local availability and protect domestic textile manufacturers from a sharp rise in raw-material costs, two people aware of the matter said.
The move comes against the backdrop of a surge in cotton yarn prices following US restrictions on cotton originating from China's Xinjiang region, where Washington alleges that Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities are subjected to forced labour.
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