India Plans Subject-Expert Inspectors For Homoeopathic Medicine Manufacturing Units

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation will amend Rule 49 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, to recognize a degree in homoeopathy or specialization in homoeopathic pharmacy for appointments under Section 21 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

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