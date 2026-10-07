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Production Planning Market Size

The Business Research Company's Production Planning Market Set For Rapid Expansion With 11% CAGR Through 2030

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The production planning market has become a vital component in the manufacturing sector, helping companies streamline their operations and meet customer demands more effectively. With technological advancements and evolving industry requirements, this market is set to experience significant growth in the coming years. Let's explore the current market size, key drivers, regional outlook, and emerging trends shaping the future of production planning.

The Expanding Size of the Production Planning Market by 2026

The production planning market has witnessed rapid expansion recently and is projected to continue this pace. It is expected to grow from $7.79 billion in 2025 to $8.62 billion in 2026, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. This growth during the past years can be linked to several factors such as reliance on manual production scheduling, increased adoption of ERP systems in manufacturing, fragmented coordination across supply chains, limited digitization on shop floors, and the rise of lean manufacturing practices.

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Future Growth Prospects for the Production Planning Market

Looking ahead, the market is poised to experience even faster growth, reaching $13.08 billion by 2030 with an 11.0% CAGR. This anticipated surge is driven by a growing demand for AI-powered production optimization, the rise of smart factory implementations, integration of IoT-enabled manufacturing systems, a stronger need for resilient supply chains, and the adoption of cloud-based tools for production planning. Key trends shaping this future landscape include AI-driven scheduling and optimization, digital twin technology for production planning, cloud-based manufacturing resource planning platforms, predictive analytics for demand forecasting and capacity planning, as well as real-time monitoring and adaptive shop floor management.

Understanding Production Planning and Its Role in Manufacturing

Production planning is an essential industrial management process that focuses on scheduling and allocating manufacturing resources-such as materials, labor, and production capacity-to meet demand efficiently. By optimizing workflows, this process helps reduce bottlenecks, ensures timely delivery of products, and minimizes costs and waste. It also fosters coordinated decision-making across procurement, manufacturing, and supply chain operations, ultimately boosting productivity and operational efficiency.

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How The Internet of Things Drives Growth in Production Planning

One of the primary factors propelling the production planning market is the increasing incorporation of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies into smart manufacturing. IoT connects devices, machines, and systems through embedded sensors and software, enabling real-time data collection and exchange. The rising demand for real-time visibility, predictive insights, and improved operational efficiency has accelerated IoT integration. Production planning benefits from this by facilitating real-time scheduling, resource optimization, and enhanced decision-making based on continuous data streams from connected devices.

Evidencing IoT's Influence on Production Planning Market Expansion

For example, in June 2023, the GSM Association reported that global IoT connections climbed to 15.1 billion, up from 13.2 billion in 2022. This surge illustrates the widespread adoption of IoT technologies across industries, particularly manufacturing, which in turn supports the growth of production planning solutions designed to leverage these connected systems. As such, the expanding role of IoT in smart factories is a key driver behind the production planning market's development.

Regional Leadership in the Production Planning Market Outlook

In terms of geographical distribution, North America held the largest share of the production planning market in 2025. However, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to register the fastest growth during the upcoming years. The market research covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

New strategic additions in our 2026 market reports include market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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Production Planning Market Set For Rapid Expansion With 11% CAGR Through 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 08, 2026, 00:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



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