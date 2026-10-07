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Prefabricated Construction Market Overview

The Business Research Company's Global Prefabricated Construction Market Size Forecast To Cross $213.88 Billion By 2030

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The prefabricated construction sector has been experiencing significant growth lately, driven by various factors reshaping the building industry. As urban populations rise and construction methods evolve, this market is positioned for continued expansion. Below, we explore the current market size, the key drivers behind its growth, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping its future.

Prefabricated Construction Market Size and Expected Growth by 2026

The prefabricated construction market has seen substantial growth in recent years, reaching a size of $139.26 billion in 2025. It is projected to expand further to $151.48 billion by 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. This upward trend during the historical period is largely due to accelerating urbanization, heightened housing demand, persistent labor shortages in construction, the pressing need to shorten project timelines, increasing commercial infrastructure ventures, and a growing emphasis on controlling construction costs.

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Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to maintain strong momentum, reaching $213.88 billion by 2030 with an even higher CAGR of 9.0%. The anticipated growth is fueled by factors such as increased investments in smart city projects, the rising preference for sustainable and energy-efficient building solutions, wider adoption of automated off-site manufacturing technologies, expansion of affordable housing initiatives, and the demand for construction methods that enhance disaster resilience. Key trends predicted to drive the market include the growing use of modular building techniques, faster construction processes, lightweight composite materials, the proliferation of off-site manufacturing facilities, and a shift toward standardized cost-effective building components.

Understanding Prefabricated Construction and Its Advantages

Prefabricated construction involves producing building parts or entire structural units within a controlled factory setting, which are then transported to the construction site for assembly and installation. This approach offers several benefits over traditional on-site building methods, including faster construction timelines, better quality control, reduced material wastage, and improved overall efficiency. It supports standardized production methods that help projects finish sooner while maintaining predictable costs and reducing environmental impacts.

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Sustainability as a Key Driver in the Prefabricated Construction Market

One of the strongest forces propelling the prefabricated construction market is the growing demand for sustainable and low-waste building practices. Consumers, developers, and commercial property owners increasingly prefer construction methods that minimize material waste, enhance resource efficiency, and reduce environmental footprints throughout the building's lifecycle. Prefabrication supports these aims by enabling precise factory manufacturing that limits waste generation, lowers energy consumption, minimizes on-site disturbances, and boosts overall construction efficiency.

Supporting this trend, in February 2024, the Green Building Council reported a 9% increase in LEED certifications in 2023 compared to the previous year. Additionally, 21 more certifications were awarded to single-family homes, and new LEED project registrations surged by 51%, highlighting the growing commitment to green building standards. This rising focus on sustainable construction solutions is a significant factor driving the prefabricated construction market forward.

Regional Market Perspectives on Prefabricated Construction

In terms of regional performance, North America held the largest share of the prefabricated construction market in 2025. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to lead as the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis includes major regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global overview of growth trends and opportunities.

The 2026 edition of our market reports now delivers enhanced analytical coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, plus updated graphics and tables.

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Global Prefabricated Construction Market Size Forecast To Cross $213.88 Billion By 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 08, 2026, 00:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, World & Regional



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